WALDOBORO — Two champions were crowned in Medomak Valley Little League in recent days, with one game going down to the wire in extra innings.

In the softball final between the No. 1 Hornets and No. 2 Diamondbacks, it was the Hornets who forced the winner-take-all final in game one with a 7-1 win on Tuesday, June 13 and then walked off with an 8-7, 11-inning victory on Friday, June 16 in a pair of games at John Foster Field.

Youth baseball: Warren versus Wildcats Medomak Valley Little League championship on June 13 in Waldoboro, Maine.

Youth softball: Hornets versus Diamondbacks Medomak Valley Little League championship on June 13 in Waldoboro, Maine.