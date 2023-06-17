WALDOBORO — Two champions were crowned in Medomak Valley Little League in recent days, with one game going down to the wire in extra innings.
In the softball final between the No. 1 Hornets and No. 2 Diamondbacks, it was the Hornets who forced the winner-take-all final in game one with a 7-1 win on Tuesday, June 13 and then walked off with an 8-7, 11-inning victory on Friday, June 16 in a pair of games at John Foster Field.
Regulation Little League games are six innings, so the second game was nearly two games in one.
In the baseball final between the No. 2 Wildcats and No. 3 Warren, it was Warren that went unbeaten through the postseason and swung to a 6-4 win at Clyde Sukeforth Field on Tuesday, June 13 to win the league title.
The following are recaps of the final three games, including the regular-season standings and rosters for the finalists:
Softball
The regular-season standings included: Hornets 11-0, Diamondbacks 6-3, Warriors 3-8, GRH& Sons 2-6 and Colby & Gale 0-5-1.
Team members for the Hornets, coached by Danielle Wyman and Zach Pease, include Kendall Wyman, Alex Fullerton, Kallie Wyman, Kiki Ames, Kenzie Anderson, Bri Knutson, Addie Hyler, Aria Flaherty, Natalia Powers, Autumn Holub, Olivia Campbell, Lilli Pease and Caroline Snell.
Team members for the Diamondbacks include Aubrey Court, Ariana Pierpont, Daniella Collins, Carly Nickels, Rheanne Simmons, Lylah Campbell, Riley Collins, Ella Achorn, Liberty Leavitt, Kayleigh Lemar, Lindsey Wilshire, Josie Burns and Gabby Parfetto.
The following are recaps of the championship and pre-championship games:
Hornets 8, Diamondbacks 7 (11 innings)
At John Roster Field in Waldoboro June 16, the Hornets got the championship-winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning and walked off with the league title.
The Hornets scored five in the first inning and single runs in the fifth, eighth and 11th innings, while the Diamondbacks scored one in the first, one in the second, four in the third and one in the eighth.
The Hornets were led at the plate by Kendall Wyman (triple, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Kallie Wyman (run), Ames (2 singles, run, 4 steals), Knutson (double, run, 2 steals), Hyler (single, steal), Fullerton (single, steal), Snell (single, 2 runs, 6 steals), Holub (run) and Campbell (single, steal).
For the Diamondbacks, Pierpont (single, run, 3 stolen bases), Riley Collins (run, steal), Danielle Collins (single, run, 3 steals), Achorn (run), Simmons (2 singles, run, 4 steals), Court (single, 2 runs, 3 steals) and Nickels (single) paced the offense.
Wyman pitched for the Hornets and allowed six hits, eight walks and one hit batter, with a whopping 22 strikeouts. Simmons pitched for the Diamondbacks and allowed eight hits, 15 walks and three hit batters, with 19 strikeouts.
In the 11th inning, with darkness creeping in, the decision was made by both teams to start innings with a runner in scoring position at second base.
After the Diamondbacks were held off the scoreboard in the top of the frame, Holub was inserted at second base for the Hornets and moved to third after a single by Campbell. Moments later, Holub scampered home from third on a passed ball as the Hornets walked off with the league crown.
Hornets 7, Diamondbacks 1
At John Foster Field in Waldoboro June 13, the Hornets — after being bounced to the loser’s bracket earlier in the postseason by the Diamondbacks — forced the winner-take-all final with a six-run win.
The Hornets scored one run in the first innng, three in the second, one in the third, one in the fifth and one in the sixth, while the Diamondbacks plated its run in the fifth.
The Hornets offense was paced by Kendall Wyman (2 singles, run, 5 stolen bases), Anderson (run, 2 steals), Knutson (run), Flaherty (run, steak), Hyler (double, single, run) and Campbell (2 runs, 5 steals).
For the Diamondbacks, Pierpont (run, 2 stolen bases) paced the offense.
Wyman tossed a no-hitter in the pitching circle for the Hornets as she walked four and struck out 11. Simmons pitched for the Diamondbacks and allowed four hits and five walks, with eight strikeouts.
Baseball
The regular-season standings included: Wildcats 8-4, Panthers 8-4, Warren 5-7 and Union 3-9.
Team members for Warren, coached by Anthony Nelson, John Leach and Scott Hastings, included Reed Kavanaugh, Abel Thibodeau, Riley Nelson, Jariden Fullerton, Robert Hastings, Dylan Anderson, Sebastian Mank, Owen Campbell, Taylor Willey, Warren Fallin, Lucas Rimar and Sol Smith.
Team members for the Wildcats, coached by Ryan McNelly, Andrew Simmons and Jon Achorn, included Oliver Simmons, Brayden McNelly, A.J. Simmons, Bradley Carlson, Garrett Simmons, Alden Simmons, Jacoby Achorn, Kaden Reed, Mitchell Collins, Tobe Sargent, Riley Eaton, Pierce Achorn and Morgan Carlson.
The following is a recap of the championship game:
Warren 6, Wildcats 4
At Clyde Sukeforth Field in Waldoboro June 13, Warren swung to the league championship with a two-run win over the Wildcats.
Warren scored two runs in the first inning, three in the third and one in the fifth, while the Wildcats plated three in the first and one in the second.
Warren was led at the dish by Kavanaugh (2 singles, 2 runs), Eaton (2 runs), Fullerton (single, run), Hastings (2 singles), Anderson (single), Willey (double) and Smith (run).
For the Wildcats, Andrew Simmons (home run, single), McNelly (2 singles, run), A.J. Simmons (double, run), Bradley Carlson (single), Garrett Simmons (single), Collins (single, run), Achorn (single) and Morgan Carlson (single) paced the offense.
Thibodeau and Fullerton pitched for Warren as the duo combined to allow 10 hits and two walks, with 13 strikeouts. McNelly, Oliver Simmons and Eaton pitched for the Wildcats as the trio yielded seven hits and six walks, with 11 strikeouts.
