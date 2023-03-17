Sports

WARREN — While the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament is underway, one Midcoast youngster will experience a bit of “March Madness” of her own — not on the court but on the ice.

Twelve-year-old Grace Townsend, who attends Medomak Middle School in Waldoboro, is one of 17 youngsters on the Casco Bay Mariners 14U ice hockey team that won the New England District Girls U14 Tier II regional championship and will be on their way to the national championships in Irvine, Calif.

Tags

Recommended for you