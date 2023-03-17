WARREN — While the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament is underway, one Midcoast youngster will experience a bit of “March Madness” of her own — not on the court but on the ice.
Twelve-year-old Grace Townsend, who attends Medomak Middle School in Waldoboro, is one of 17 youngsters on the Casco Bay Mariners 14U ice hockey team that won the New England District Girls U14 Tier II regional championship and will be on their way to the national championships in Irvine, Calif.
At the regional Friday through Sunday, March 10-12 at Smithfield Ice Rink in Smithfield, R.I., Casco Bay finished 4-1 over the three-day event and earned a 7-2 win over the Danbury Hat Tricks of Danbury, Conn. to win the regional title.
The competition featured two teams from Connecticut and New Hampshire and one from Rhode Island and Maine. Massachusetts, a hotbed for youth hockey, has its own region.
The 2023 Chipotle-USA Hockey Girls Tier II 14U 2A National Championship will be Thursday through Monday, March 30-April 3 at multiple rinks in southern California. There will be three national championships going on simultaneously, including the 16U and 19U divisions.
This year, through 52 games, the Casco Bay 14U team is 31-12-9. They have scored 163 goals (3.13 goals per game) and allowed 80 (1.54 goals per game).
Townsend, one of six defensemen on the team, has four goals and four assists on the season.
The team participates in the New England Girls Hockey League and plays opponents from throughout New England.
Mariner assistant coach Scott Rousseau, who led the Cheverus of Portland girls ice hockey team to a state title, called it “the best girls youth hockey league in the country.”
“It’s hyper-competitive,” he said. “Even though we’re geographically isolated here in Portland, having a league structure means we have opponents come play us. But we have to travel a lot where a lot of the teams we play are in greater Boston. We have a regular schedule we play all year long and we play in a variety of tournaments.”
With one of those tournaments being the New England regional.
Casco Bay finished 2-1 in pool play, as they defeated the Seacoast Spartans 3-1 and Mid-Fairfield Stars 9-0 before falling to the Rhode Island Sting 2-1.
After advancing to the semifinals, Casco Bay defeated the Mid-Fairfield Stars again — this time 7-1 — before it earned a 7-2 win in the final over the Hat Tricks.
Their first game in the national tournament will be on Thursday, March 30 at 5:15 p.m. against the Massachusetts Spitfires.
On Friday, March 31 at 1 p.m., Casco Bay will face the Princeton Tiger Lillies of New Jersey before facing WEHL NC/NE of Wisconsin on Saturday, April 1 at 9:15 a.m.
The top teams will then reseed into a single-elimination tournament the rest of the way.
“It’s always the goal going into the season to put yourself in a position to get the invite,” said head coach Scott Matusovich, now in his 14th year coaching youth hockey at Casco Bay. “Some of the second-year players on our team went to nationals last year and experienced that. And a few players on our team we lost a heartbreaker in the region final last year in U12, so it was very sweet on a lot of levels.”
In USA Girls 14U Tier 2, the Casco Bay Mariners are third in the nation behind the Valley Jr. Warriors and the East Coast Wizards, both of Massachusetts.
The majority of Casco Bay’s players come from the greater Portland area. Rousseau, who primarily works with the defense, called Townsend, geographically, “the anomaly” of their team and “she’s good in all three phases of the game.”
“She has grown tremendously in her last two years,” he said. “Her skating has improved tenfold, she’s a good puck mover, good defensively. She’s not as accurate offensively as the others, but she’s got a good shot from the point, she gets it on net and she’s good in all three phases of the game.”
He said: “We have four very special defensemen that are potential college players” down the line, while Townsend, in only her second year on the team, has seen dramatic improvement in her game.
The team started to look at summer rosters two years ago as they looked to add depth and recruited a handful of players from outside the Casco Bay area to try out.
One of those was Townsend, and she was an immediate fit.
“Socially they all hit it off and she fit in with the girls really well,” said Rousseau.”
“She’s a competitor,” said Matusovich. “She plays defense for us. She hasn’t scored the most goals, but she defends hard, she defends well and she’s always got a smile on her face. Always, ‘Coach what should I do here? How should I approach this?’ Always looking to learn. She’s a dream to have on the team.”
The head coach added: “We have a very balanced team that I feel can do very well at this level.”
“All the teams out there are good,” Matusovich said. “They’re all really good hockey teams from all over the country. We’ve played consistently this season we’ve played teams in the top 5-6 in the country, and we’ve done well. We’ve got size, speed and our compete level … we may not outskill everyone, but we’re going to outcompete you.”