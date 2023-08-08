WISCASSET — Following an unfortunate rain out the prior weekend, Wiscasset Speedway successfully hosted a full Group 2 program on Saturday, Aug. 5.
The agenda included the Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models, Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis, Portland Glass Strictly Streets, T&L Automotive Modifieds and the flex Chestnut Auto Roadrunners Division.
The night kicked off with a 50-lap spotlight race for the Late Models. Alex Waltz pulled to the early lead in the feature as Frank Moulton lingered closely behind. The drivers went head-to-head for the top spot on lap seven. While battling it out, Waltz took a spin in turn four, which results in a caution.
Brett Osmond gave Moulton a run for his money on the restart and remained persistent in the laps following, to take the top spot on lap 26. By this point, Tiger Colby had climbed the leaderboard and began to chase down Will Collins for the runner-up spot. Colby took over the position on lap 35 and moved onto Osmond for the lead. Colby reached Osmond's door on lap 40 and made quick work of his challenger, to grab the top spot.
Colby sailed into the sunset, to pick up his second win of the season in the division. Collins and Osmond rounded out the top three.
Kyle Willette powered into the early lead over Zach Audet in the 25-lap Outlaw Mini feature. Audet made his move on lap 11, to pull to Willette’s outside door to challenge. The drivers battled for a dozen laps, but Audet was unable to capitalize on the opportunity as Willette took home the victory. Jeff Farrington rounded out the top three.
Kyle Enman pulled ahead with the early advantage over Noah McGrath in the 20-lap Roadrunners feature. McGrath made his way to Enman’s door on lap six and the drivers battled for a couple of laps before McGrath took over the top spot on lap nine. McGrath took off from there to pick up his first victory of the season as Chip Farrington and Enman rounded out the top three.
Zach Emerson claimed the early lead in the 25-lap Strictly Street feature. Chaos ensued on lap four as Chuck Wagstaff drove around turn three, which collected Dan McKeage Jr. That led to a string of cautions that collected multiple drivers.
Emerson maintained his advantage once the field settled, but Ashton Burgess came through the field to take the runner-up spot on lap 10. A midrace caution brought the field together and Burgess got the upper hand, to take the top spot on lap 18. Burgess capitalized on the opportunity, as he picked up his first career victory in the division. Josh St. Clair and Kurt Hewins rounded out the top three.
The night concluded with a 30-lap Modified feature. Scott Trask held the early advantage, but Ryan Ripley quickly made his way through the field to challenge for the top spot on lap 10. Ripley remained persistent as he stole the lead on lap 17 as Adam Chadbourne followed in succession.
Chadbourne was on Ripley’s back bumper with 10 laps to go. Chadbourne quickly pulled to Ripley’s door and the drivers battled relentlessly. Coming into turn one, Ripley shot across the track and took a spin, which resulted in a caution. Chaos ensued, which resulted in single-wide restarts for the remainder of the race. Chadbourne took off on the restart, as he successfully fended off a hard-charging Ripley. Connor Wenners rounded out the podium.
The individual race results from Aug. 5 were:
Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Sportsman (50 laps) — 1, Tiger Colby, Wiscasset; 2, Will Collins, Waldoboro; 3, Brett Osmond, Wiscasset; 4, Daniel Harding, Fairfield; 5, Frank Moulton, Pittston; 6, Kris Matchett, Skowhegan; 7, Chris Burgess, Hartford; 8, Jonathan Emerson, Oxford; 9, Ryan St. Clair, Liberty; 10, Colton Chubbuck, Bowdoin; 11, Alex Waltz, Walpole; 12, Patrick Murphy, Woolwich; 13, Dave Getchell, Cornville; 14, Randy Barker III, Wilton; 15, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 16, Brent Roy, Vassalboro; 17, Connor Wenners, Edgecomb; 18, Sylas Ripley, Warren; and 19, Ray Dinsmore, Limerick.
Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis (25 laps) — 1, Kyle Willette, Winslow; 2, Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 3, Jeff Farrington, Newcastle; 4, Rob Greenleaf, West Bath; and 5, Wyatt DiPietro Jr., Rome.
Chestnut Automotive Roadrunners (20 laps) — 1, Noah McGrath, Sanford; 2, Chip Farrington, China; 3, Kyle Enman, Durham; 4, Ken Turner, South China; 5, David Whitelaw, Readfield; 6, Alec Brown, Hope; 7, Logan Odone, Appleton; 8, Jeff Read, Brunswick; 9, Jason Meservey, Warren; 10, Skip Meservey, Warren; 11, Tyler Field, Warren; and 12, Jesse Lyons, Woolwich.
Portland Glass Strictly Streets (25 laps) — 1, Ashton Burgess, Waterville; 2, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 3, Kurt Hewins, Turner; 4, Zach Emerson, Sabattus; 5, Mac Hannan Jr., Washington; 6, Joe Harriman, Montville; 7, Jeremy Glazier, Appleton; 8, Scott Eck, Lisbon; 9, Calab Emerson-Mains, Richmond; 10, Chuck Wagstaff, Boothbay Harbor; 11, Wade Kennedy, Sebago; 12, Scott Wiggin, Somersworth; 13, Jeff Minchin Jr., Pittston; 14, Shawn Emery, Limington; 15, Alex Cromwell, Westport; 16, Ashton Reynolds, Liberty; 17, Brady Romano, Livermore Falls; 18, Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; and 19, Landon Tapley, Washington.
T&L Automotive Modifieds (30 laps) — 1, Adam Chadbourne, Woolwich; 2, Ryan Ripley, Thomaston; 3, Connor Wenners, Edgecomb; 4, Nick Reno, West Bath; 5, Doug Phillips, Phillips; 6, Steve Reno, West Bath; 7, Jeff Meserve, Saco; and 8, Wayne Whitten Jr., Kennebunk.
Amy Worrey works for Wiscasset Speedway.