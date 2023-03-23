Basketball

Windjammer boys freshmen

Camden Hills Regional High School boys freshmen basketball team members include, front from left, Lucas Feener, William Minery, Thomas Leadbetter, Carter Grant and Wyatt Butcher; second row, coach Casey Wilson, McKeon Nowell, Henry Pixley, Alec Brown and Jacob Harrington; and back, Gavin Campbell, Emmanuel Mosheyev, Harris Stewart and Micah Fagonde.

 Photo courtesy of Amy Clevette

ROCKPORT — The Camden Hills Regional High School boys freshmen basketball team got off to a tough start this season, but the Windjammers had a breeze to their backs late and the Windjammer players look to continue to improve in the coming seasons.

Led by first-year coach Casey Wilson — who helped the varsity boys, as a player, to a state Class B championship in 2009 — the Windjammers ended the 2022-23 campaign with a 6-8 record.