Camden Hills Regional High School boys freshmen basketball team members include, front from left, Lucas Feener, William Minery, Thomas Leadbetter, Carter Grant and Wyatt Butcher; second row, coach Casey Wilson, McKeon Nowell, Henry Pixley, Alec Brown and Jacob Harrington; and back, Gavin Campbell, Emmanuel Mosheyev, Harris Stewart and Micah Fagonde.
ROCKPORT — The Camden Hills Regional High School boys freshmen basketball team got off to a tough start this season, but the Windjammers had a breeze to their backs late and the Windjammer players look to continue to improve in the coming seasons.
Led by first-year coach Casey Wilson — who helped the varsity boys, as a player, to a state Class B championship in 2009 — the Windjammers ended the 2022-23 campaign with a 6-8 record.
Team members included Thomas Leadbetter, Harris Stewart, Micah Fagonde, Will Minery, Carter Grant, Manny Mosheyev, Gavin Campbell, Henry Pixley, Jacob Harrington, Mickey Nowell, Wyatt Butcher, Lucas Feener and Alec Brown.
Wilson said the team’s signature win was an early-season road victory against Oceanside of Rockland, which was the team’s third game in three days after losing the previous two by a basket, one of which was in overtime.
“We had to get a win to get ourselves going,” the coach said. “The game was close the whole time and we were playing against a zone that we didn’t have any practice against. Micah made a lot of threes that game and Thomas and Alec made some shots in the second half that helped us run away with the game by eight. We were pumped and it was a great way to get our first win of the season.”
The coach said the season was “a crazy, edge-of-your-seat experience" and the Windjammers “finished the season strong and we were able to play at our best capacity.”
“I am proud of this team and their work ethic and I am confident that they will be successful in the next few years," Wilson said.