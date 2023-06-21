WALDOBORO — A pivot at the peak of the Medomak Valley High School girls varsity basketball program has been announced by athletic director Matt Lash, with one veteran coach stepping out and another in the program stepping up.
Lindsay Vinal was announced as the school’s next girls varsity basketball coach on Monday, June 19. Vinal, who had been the girls jayvee coach the past two seasons, replaces Ryan McNelly, who resigned from that post in April after seven seasons.
Over that span, McNelly posted a 72-56 record and qualified for the regional playoffs in six of those seven seasons (including the 2020-21 season, where schedules were truncated and localized due to the pandemic).
Prior to coaching the Panthers, the 41-year-old McNelly was a longtime subvarsity coach in the boys program and also coached his alma mater, Coastal Christian School in Waldoboro, for one season.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” he said. “I’ve been coaching for 16 years and family is getting older, kids are involved in more things and I’d like to be able to support them in different ways and not just be running everywhere to three different practices a night and stretching myself super thin.”
His daughter, Brooke, is entering her freshman year and is in the girls basketball program at MVHS, while his son, Brayden, will enter sixth grade. He coaches his children in a variety of travel and youth sports teams.
McNelly likely will continue to coach in that capacity, but as far as school-sponsored athletics, “I just want to be a dad and support that way.”
“Medomak Valley basketball has a huge place in my heart and I wouldn’t have gotten done if I hadn’t thought it would be left in good hands,” said McNelly. “I didn’t know who the selection committee would choose, but I knew there were multiple strong candidates from my program and I would have been happy with any of them because they’re all very qualified. I think it’s great that it’s Lindsay. She’s going to live and breathe this. You can see that. And she’s excited about continuing with the youth programs.”
Vinal is no stranger to the Panther athletic programs.
Formerly Lindsay Ranquist, Vinal is a 2011 Medomak Valley High School graduate and played basketball and softball for the Panthers. She went on to play basketball for the University of Maine at Farmington, where she was a 1,000-point scorer for the Beavers.
She graduated from UMF in 2015 with a degree in community health and a minor in education and nutrition.
“I’m super excited," said Vinal. "It’s awesome to be able to come back to where I graduated from as the program’s head coach. As a player and then playing at Farmington afterwards it’s ‘What do I do now?’ I love coaching and it’s always been a dream of mine to get to the varsity level and hopefully some day get a gold ball and not only be able to experience that, but build this program for the community.”
Vinal got the bug for coaching shortly after graduating from UMF, where then Panther girls hoop coach Randy Hooper helped get her in the door with the program and onto his staff. She also coached local youth travel teams and the Medomak Middle School girls before coaching a few years of subvarsity at MVHS, including the last two years with McNelly.
“I knew I needed to work my way up and have that experience if I hoped to get a varsity position. Ever since I was a player I’ve said, ‘When I’m done, I’d like to coach.’ And being able to come and do it here is the icing on the cake.”
McNelly said he plans to assist Vinal with the summer youth camps for as long as he is needed.
“I plan to help with the transition and do what’s best for the program,” he said.
The 30-year-old Vinal resides in Waldoboro with husband Jason, two-year-old son, Lincoln, and newborn daughter, Violet.