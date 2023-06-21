Basketball

WALDOBORO — A pivot at the peak of the Medomak Valley High School girls varsity basketball program has been announced by athletic director Matt Lash, with one veteran coach stepping out and another in the program stepping up.

Lindsay Vinal was announced as the school’s next girls varsity basketball coach on Monday, June 19. Vinal, who had been the girls jayvee coach the past two seasons, replaces Ryan McNelly, who resigned from that post in April after seven seasons.

