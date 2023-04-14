AUGUSTA — For high school basketball fans who pine for the inclusion of instant replay — a grumble which grew to a roar at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season —those changes appear to be on the horizon.
At a Maine Principals’ Association media advisory committee meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, April 12, Mike Bisson, assistant executive director, said he does not anticipate “any pushback to the plan” of implementing instant replay, which will be voted on Thursday, April 27 at organization's annual Interscholastic Business Meeting April 27 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.
The motion has passed the MPA’s basketball committee and the basketball commission.
In essence, the MPA is adopting the rules of the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS), which began experimenting with instant replay in 2018.
Instant replay will be available for referees for end-of-game situations in the fourth quarter or overtime of regional semifinal, regional final or state championship games to determine whether a shot was made or missed or whether a shot was a two or three-point basket, where video capabilities and a television presence allow.
“Once we get into the regional semifinals, finals and state championship play, the officials when doing end-of-game protocol, officials will get together [and] decide if it was a good basket or not," said Bisson. "They can pull in the official scorer and clock operator for that discussion. And if they do not agree, they can go to the monitor. It’s not a coach’s challenge or anything like that. It will be official-driven. And if they are not sure, they can go to the monitor courtside and take a look at that for end-of-game situations. A good or no good shot. We’re not going to review every call.”
It will not be available in the quarterfinal round “since there is only one [NFHS] camera and no monitor available at the table," Bisson said.
These instances have come up twice in the past four years in tournament play, most recently the end of the Class A South semifinal between Thornton Academy of Saco and Bonny Eagle of Standish, where the Golden Trojans advanced on a basket that was counted after time expired.
Multiple replays of the shot show that it was released after the buzzer.
Additionally, in the Class C North regional boys championship between Dexter and Central Aroostook of Mars Hill in 2020, the Tigers won on a shot that appeared to still be in the shooter’s hands when time expired.
Now, officials will have the option to reverse such a call with the inclusion of instant replay for these scenarios.
Video replay is used in Maine in high school ice hockey to review goals in playoff games.