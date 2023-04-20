Basketball

ROCKLAND —The four seniors on the 2022-23 Oceanside girls basketball team, which finished 20-1 and Class B South runners-up, literally and figuratively had a front row seat — and in most cases were in the middle of the court action — on a remarkable four years of success, including one of the Midcoast’s most impressive, multi-year high school athletic win streaks.

The Mariners’ 53 straight victories, which covered 2020 to 2023 and was compiled despite disruptions and adjustments created from the pandemic, included a bundle of lopsided wins and the school’s first girls basketball Class B regional and state championships in 2022.

Ken Waltz has been a member of the media 40 years and has received more than 350 Maine and New England Press Association awards. He resides in South Thomaston with his wife, Sarah. He has an adult son, Brandon, and 4-year-old granddaughter, Audrey.

