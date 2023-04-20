ROCKLAND —The four seniors on the 2022-23 Oceanside girls basketball team, which finished 20-1 and Class B South runners-up, literally and figuratively had a front row seat — and in most cases were in the middle of the court action — on a remarkable four years of success, including one of the Midcoast’s most impressive, multi-year high school athletic win streaks.
The Mariners’ 53 straight victories, which covered 2020 to 2023 and was compiled despite disruptions and adjustments created from the pandemic, included a bundle of lopsided wins and the school’s first girls basketball Class B regional and state championships in 2022.
And this year’s four seniors — Audrey Mackie, Abby Waterman, Emily Sykes and Searra Hansen — were integral members of a Mariner program that accomplished those feats.
In the four years the quartet were in the OHS hoop program, the varsity team was 66-7 overall (.904 winning percentage), including 53-1 the past three seasons.
The team's three-year win streak came to an end with a 56-47 loss to Spruce Mountain of Jay on Feb. 24 in the Class B South final.
Mackie, Waterman and Sykes had major game roles over their four years of high school, while Hansen was a reserve on the varsity the last two seasons and a sub-varsity player prior.
There certainly have been impressive Midcoast high school athletic streaks over the years. The Camden Hills girls soccer squad, which was unbeaten in 71 official games (75 overall, including league championships) and won 57 straight games at one point, comes to mind.
There have been plenty of tremendous Maine team sports streaks over the decades, includingWaterville girls basketball's 67 straight wins in the mid- to late-2000s as well as the Valley of Bingham boys hoop program that won more than 100 straight games in the late 1990s.
For the Mariners the past four years, Mackie served as shooting and point guards; Sykes, shooting guard; and Waterman, forward. Hansen was a reserve guard-forward.
In high school, Mackie played 73 varsity games, scored 1,271 points (best in school history — boy or girls) and finished with about 275 assists, 175 steals and was 117-of-141 (83 percent) from the free-throw line. Mackie finished with 227 three-pointers, averaged 17.4 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
As a senior, she finished with 330 points, 136 assists and 79 steals. She averaged 15.7 points, 6.5 assists and 3.8 steals, and shot 96 percent from the foul line, 49 percent on two-pointers and 40 percent from beyond the arc. Mackie also netted 26-of-27 free throws (96 percent).
Mackie, who will continue her education and basketball career at Saint Michael’s College in Burlington, Vt., a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II team, played in the 43rd Maine McDonald’s All-Star High School Senior Basketball Games. She was a member of the Classes AA/A/B South team.
Mackie also won the McDonald’s state girls foul-shooting title.
Mackie also plays soccer for the Mariners.
Waterman, a hard-nosed, always-working, gritty, athletic Swiss Army knife on the court, played 73 careere varsity games with 583 points, about 525 rebounds, 230 steals, 175 assists and more than 100 blocked shots. She averaged eight points, seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and block during her career.
Waterman also plays soccer and softball for the Mariners.
Sykes, who will continue her basketball career at the University of Maine in Farmington, played 66 career varsity games, with 231 points, more than 175 rebounds, 70 steals and 60 assists. She netted more than 50 three-pointers in her court career.
Hansen played 21 varsity games the past two years. She scored a few points over that time and proved a key on defense and the boards when on the court. She also was a tremendous teammate at practices.
“It’s an amazing group of girls,” Mariner coach Matt Breen said of his seniors after the team’s final game. “I’m so proud of everything they’ve done. You couldn’t ask for a better group of four young kids to look up to than this group that I have. They stayed even-keel. They show up to practice, they work hard and they stay focused.
"Prime example was the Yarmouth [playoff] game. We were trailing, but they stayed composed and we were able to come back and win. It’s how the team is built. We’re losing strong leaders in Emily, Audrey, Abby and Searra. The team follows their lead and those four are going to be missed. They’ve done a lot for this program. I came in with this group and I knew we had something special if we put in the time. It’s sad to see them go, but we have to remember all that they’ve accomplished.”
The following are the Mariner seniors’ thoughts on what Oceanside (and they) accomplished:
Abby Waterman
Age: 18.
Where she lives: South Thomaston.
Parents: Jamie Wiggin and Erik Waterman.
What was your role on teams during your time on varsity: I was a team captain. I was a very strong defensive player and rebounding was a strength of mine.
What are your thoughts on the consistent success the team has had and why is that: I think the chemistry we have had since we were very young was a big part. Most of us played together since we started when were [age] 5. Specifically, Audrey and I have always been a little duo.
What was it like to be part of a long winning streak (fun, nerve-wracking, exciting, did you worry about losing, and when you finally lost how did it feel): During the regular season I was never super scared about losing, but always there was a chance of it. I was very confident in us and I knew we could do it. When we lost I was surprised and heartbroken because we did not play to our potential. We didn’t step up on defense like we should have. But the memories we made were amazing and unforgettable.
What was it like winning the school’s first girls basketball state title: It was a feeling I’ll never feel again. It was amazing and it didn’t feel real in the moment.
Why is basketball so important to you: It has created so many friendship and bonds for me. It’s created lifelong best friends and taught me so much about life, working together and the importance of the little things.
Weeks after your final game, what are your memories of your time playing Mariner basketball: Seeing the smiles we put on the little kids’ faces. Realizing how much we mean to our community. And being grateful for every moment I had on the team and the people I met.
Audrey Mackie
Age: 17.
Where you live: South Thomaston.
Parents names: Kelly Mackie and Matt Mackie.
What was your role on teams during your time on varsity: My role on the team my freshman and sophomore year was shooting guard and although I had always been able to play point guard, I developed more into that position my junior and senior years.
What are your thoughts on the consistent success the team has had and why is that: I believe the consistent success the team has had is due to the incredible athletes we have on the team as well as all the hard work we have all put in over the years. All through middle school a lot of us played travel ball together where we formed lifelong bonds and developed a love for the game. It definitely did not come easy and I'm just glad I got to experience something so incredible with my best friends.
What was it like to be part of a long winning streak (fun, nerve-wracking, exciting, did you worry about losing, and when you finally lost how did it feel): In the early stages of the winning streak, we didn't really think about it. We knew we had a good team but it was never really talked about until it started becoming something that was not typical to see in high school basketball. During the season we were winning games by a lot so we were never too worried about it but when it came to the tournament that's when the nerves started to arise. The level of basketball in the tournament is completely different from what we face in the season and that definitely came back to bite us when we finally lost. Losing was new to a lot of us and it definitely stung when it happened, but sometimes you have to experience a heartbreaking loss to know how amazing it was to win.
What was it like winning the school’s first girls basketball state title: Winning a gold ball was unreal and being able to make history in this small town means a lot not only to all of us but to the community as well. Even though going back-to-back [state champs] was the goal and no one wanted it to end this way, I think losing really made us appreciate our success of winning the gold ball even more. It's one of the best memories I have and I can remember how it felt to tear down the net and wave it in front of the whole stadium.
Why is basketball so important to you: I've been playing basketball for as long as I can remember and it's something I'm always around. I play it all year and I'm going to continue playing it in college. The people I'm around have made my experience playing so great. The bonds that I've made playing this sport are unbreakable.
Weeks after your final game, what are your memories of your time playing Mariner basketball: My favorite memories are definitely winning the gold ball, getting closer to the younger girls this year and coming home after winning the gold to share the success with the community.
Emily Sykes
Age: 18.
Where you live: Thomaston.
Parents names: Robbie Keizer and Monty Sykes.
What was your role on the teams during your time on varsity: I feel that my role on the team was to make my open shots. I was mostly a shooter.
What are your thoughts on the consistent success the team has had and why is that: I am very proud of our success. We may not have ended the way we had hoped this year, but leading up to that moment was special. We went on a very successful winning streak that not many people get the opportunity to do. We have collected quite a few championships throughout our life and the gold ball was definitely the best one, and I am very proud and pleased with everything we have accomplished.
What was it like to be part of a long winning streak (fun, nerve-wracking, exciting, did you ever worry about losing, and when you finally lost how did it feel): Being a part of a team when we created this long winning streak, it was definitely fun and exciting. There were times when it was nerve-wracking and games became close in score and the thought of losing definitely came to mind, but I knew we could battle through. When we lost, it was sad. It was a big game and we knew our opponents were strong and good. It was sad to have this winning streak come to an end and not be able to pass it along to next year.
What was it like winning the school's first girls basketball state title: Winning the school's first girls basketball state title was amazing. It is something that I will never forget. I was so grateful for my team and we all worked so hard to get there and win the gold ball. I wish I could go back and do it again.
Why is basketball so important to you: Basketball is very important to me. It has been something I have done ever since I was in kindergarten. Basketball has created great memories and friendships that I will never forget and forever love.
Weeks after your final game, what are your memories of your time playing Mariner basketball: There have been so many memories coming back to me. The major one would definitely be winning the gold ball and all of the excitement on all of our faces. Something I will always remember. A lot of memories of playing travel basketball with Audrey Mackie, Abby Waterman and Searra Hansen and others, but it was a wonderful experience to play basketball with these three girls for such a long time. I will never forget all these great memories we have created.
Anything else you want to add: I am very excited and grateful that I get to continue my basketball career at the University of Maine at Farmington next year.
Searra Hansen
Age: 17
Where you live: Spruce Head.
Parents: Katie Hansen and Erik Hansen.
What was your role on the teams during your time on varsity: I think my role on the team was to motivate everyone and help them when needed.
What are your thoughts on the consistent success the team has had and why is that: I think we worked so hard to get there and it took a lot of motivation/determination. It didn’t end the way we wanted, but I’m so proud of everyone and what we did accomplish.
What was it like to be part of a long winning streak (fun, nerve-wracking, exciting, did you ever worry about losing, and when you finally lost how did it feel): It was fun but so nerve-wracking at the same time because we were afraid of the what-if. When we actually lost it felt terrible like it was actually over, which is the worst feeling ever. We got so far and boom it’s gone.
What was it like winning the school's first girls basketball state title: It was like nothing I’ve ever done before. It was a moment to go down in history and that I’ll never experience again. The way I can explain it as an out-of-body experience.
Why is basketball so important to you: It’s so important because this is where I’ve met some of my best friends and now I have a second family. Basketball is like a get-away when you are having a bad day. It's a therapy to hang out with friends and run off any feelings you have.
Weeks after your final game, what are your memories of your time playing Mariner basketball: I had so many memories that I was remembering, but one of the best has to obviously be winning states last year. I can remember when Audrey and I played rec ball together on Fisher [Engineering] and our team wasn’t as good as the other teams, but we had so much fun just playing. My favorite memories have to be meeting everyone, getting closer to everyone, but especially Aubri [Hoose], Sophie [Daggett] and Caitlyn [Lamb], because we have grown so close and I’ll miss everyone a lot.
Anything else you want to add: I wouldn’t have wanted to play these past two years with any other team. They mean the world to me and I think they’ll do some special stuff next year.