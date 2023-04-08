ROCKLAND — The Oceanside High School senior class put a significant number in its project graduation fund — and plenty of numbers on the scoreboard — in a seniors versus staff fundraiser basketball game on Wednesday, April 5 in the school gymnasium.
Physical education and health teacher Josh Mitchell said the game raised $2,241 for project graduation.
While students and teachers converted their share of actual hoops, spectators were able to buy points for each team — one dollar per point — as both teams ended with more than 300 points by the conclusion of the event.
“It was a fun and high-energy night with an outpour of community support for the senior class,” said Mitchell. “The crowd continually supported both teams by buying points for the teams as the game went on. There were tons of cheers and plenty of laughs as the high-caliber talent on both teams kept the crowd entertained.”
The staff team included Jesse Bartke, Mike Tolman, Jared Cowan, Evan Herbert, Terry Costa, Joanna Hall, Troy Smith, Mary Gaisson, Doug Van Hoewyk, Elias Edward-Jenkins, Caleb Lawrence, Autumn Brown, Matthew Curtis and Josh Mitchell.
The student team included Abby Waterman, Searra Hansen, Audrey Mackie, Andrew Gehouskey, Zeke Miller, Isaiah Meklin, Hayden Jaques, Emily Sykes, Bella Stasulis and Hale Morris.
There also were a pair of knockout games at halftime — $2 per entrant — as Audrey Mackie won the 10-and-over game and Emma Stackpole the 10-and-under game.
Heath Commeau and Ben Tripp officiated Wednesday’s contest, which featured four 10-minute quarters.