Basketball

Bulldog champs

Oceanside third- and fourth-grade girls travel basketball team champions of tournament in Fairfield.

 Photo courtesy of Travis Doughty

FAIRFIELD — The Oceanside third- and fourth-grade girls travel basketball team has continued to improve week to week, including with a tournament victory at the 2023 Lawrence Invitational the weekend of March 10-12.

Team members include Mackenzie Hufsey, Emily Motta, Maeve Poland, Izzy Tripp, Riley Nickels, Isla Kay, Alice Philbrook, Greta Stinson, Haley Brooks and Breezy Doughty. The team is coached by Travis Doughty, Toby Stinson and Matt Kay.

