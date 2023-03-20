FAIRFIELD — The Oceanside third- and fourth-grade girls travel basketball team has continued to improve week to week, including with a tournament victory at the 2023 Lawrence Invitational the weekend of March 10-12.
Team members include Mackenzie Hufsey, Emily Motta, Maeve Poland, Izzy Tripp, Riley Nickels, Isla Kay, Alice Philbrook, Greta Stinson, Haley Brooks and Breezy Doughty. The team is coached by Travis Doughty, Toby Stinson and Matt Kay.
At the Lawrence event, Oceanside finished 6-1, including a 22-9 win over Norridgewock in the final.
Oceanside went 2-1 in pool play, including wins over Camden and the Hurricanes, while on day two, Oceanside beat Camden 25-13 and Gardiner 18-16 — avenging its lone loss of the tourney the previous day – before it bested Norridgewock in the final.
Prior to the Lawrence tournament, Oceanside earned a second-place finish in a tournament Friday through Sunday, March 3-5 at the Eastern Maine Sports Academy in Veazie.
The following is a recap of the two tournaments for the Mariners:
Lawrence tourney
In pool play, Oceanside started the tournament with a 26-7 win over Camden. Poland led the scoring with 10 points, while Tripp and Philbrook added six and Hufsey and Breezy Doughty two.
In pool play, Oceanside were edged by Gardiner 19-18. Poland netted seven points, while Breezy Doughty added four; Tripp, three; and Hufsey and Greta Stinson, two.
In pool play, Oceanside defeated the Hurricanes 29-2 and were led offensively by Tripp with 11 points, while Breezy Doughty added six; Poland, five; and Brooks, Greta Stinson, Nickels and Hufsey, two.
In the elimination round, Oceanside bested Winslow 19-2. Poland led the scoring with 10 points, while Tripp, Nickels, Isla Kay and Brooks added two and Hufsey one.
In the elimination round, Oceanside defeated Camden 25-13. Poland netted nine points to pace the winners, while Tripp and Philbrook each added six and Doughty and Hufsey two.
In the elimination round, Oceanside avenged its lone loss of the tournament with an 18-16 win over Gardiner. Poland tossed in 12 points, while Hufsey added four and Tripp two.
In the championship, Oceanside won the tournament with a 22-9 win over Norridgewock. Poland scored a game-high 14 points, while Philbrook added four and Tripp and Hufsey two.
Veazie tourney
In Oceanside’s 34-28 win over Bangor, Poland led with 14 points, while Breezy Doughty added eight; Tripp, five; Brooks, four; and Hufsey and Greta Stinson, two.
In Oceanside’s 26-22 loss to Maranacook, Poland tossed in 15 points, while Breezy Doughty added three and Philbrook and Greta Stinson two.
In Oceanside’s 18-8 win over Hampden, Poland scored four points, while Tripp added three and Doughty, Chilles, Hufsey, Brooks and Isla Kay two.
In the championship round, Maranacook won the event with a 30-18 victory. Poland scored 10 points for Oceanside, while Tripp, Philbrook, Hufsey and Brooks added two.
For Maranacook, Madison Magnusson, daughter of former Georges Valley High School athletic standout Travis Magnusson, scored 28 of the team’s 30 points.
“Each tournament we have played in, we’ve had our chances,” said coach Doughty. “Three-fourths is all about consistency on both ends and outside of the Bangor game, we haven’t seemed to find our full potential for the whole 40 minutes. I have no doubts we will keep improving and win one [or more] of these tournaments. A lot of good things are happening [and] we are in every game.”
The Mariners did that in Fairfield and in St. George.