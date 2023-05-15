Midcoast Ice — a fourth-grade girls basketball travel team — has continued to enjoy success personified on the hardwood at a bevy of recent tournaments.
The team is ranked second in the New England fourth-grade girls division in the Zero Gravity national rankings.
Team members include Breezy Doughty, Maeve Poland, Hollyn Field, Esme Field, Brynn Fitzpatrick, Aria Desrosiers, Harper Kenniston, Lainey Seekins, Izzy Tripp and Clara Harbaugh. The team is coached by Travis Doughty, Casey Kenniston and Bryan Field.
At the Rumble In The Ring North tournament on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23 in Hampton, N.H., Midcoast Ice went 3-0 on the weekend and claimed the tournament title.
At the Midseason Mayhem tournament on Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, also in Hampton, N.H., Midcoast Ice went 4-0 and earned the tournament crown.
And, at the Maine State Championship on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7 in Saco — which also included fifth-grade teams — Midcoast Ice ended 3-1 and as tournament runners-up.
The Midcoast group has played in five Zero Gravity tourneys and have four wins, one runner-up finish and are 17-1 overall.
“This is a dream team,” said coach Doughty. “Each girl is an asset. Of course we are led by our guard play with Poland, Kenniston and the Field girls, but each girl really knows her role and at such a young age it’s unreal, honestly, at how much they learn. Every girl contributes and I think that’s what Casey, Bryan and I are most proud of is how much they want to improve and trust each other on and off the floor. I never imagined we would be ranked second in New England and only having lost to one fifth-grade team. It’s been a fun season.”
The following is a summary of Midcoast Ice’s most recent three tournaments:
Rumble In The Ring North tourney
Against Cap City, Midcoast Ice shot to a 46-5 victory and was led offensively by Kenniston (16 points), Seekins (10 points), Esme Field (6 points), Harbaugh (6 points), Poland (4 points), Hollyn Field (2 points) and Desrosiers (2 points).
Against Firecracker, Midcoast Ice earned a 23-7 win and were led on offense by Poland (9 points), Seekins (4 points), Esme Field (4 points), Kenniston (3 points), Hollyn Field (3 points) and Desrosiers (2 points).
In the championship game against Firecracker, Midcoast Ice earned a 32-12 win and were led on offense by Hollyn Field (12 points), Kenniston (8 points), Harbaugh (6 points), Poland (2 points), Seekins (2 points) and Esme Field (2 points).
The game was tied 8-8 in the early going before Midcoast Ice scored the final eight points of the half after back-to-back jumpers by Hollyn Field and Harbaugh added a pair of offensive putbacks.
Midcoast Ice extended its advantage in the opening minutes of the third quarter to 24-8 after numerous steals led to eight more unanswered points by Kenniston, Poland and Hollyn Field.
Midseason Mayhem tourney
Against Pure Heart, Midcoast Ice earned a 33-6 win and was led by Hollyn Field (8 points), Esme Field (7 points), Poland (6 points), Desrosiers (4 points), Seekins (4 points), Kenniston (2 points) and Doughty (2 points).
Against Capital City, Midcoast Ice earned a 58-4 win and was led on offense by Hollyn Field (18 points), Seekins (10 points), Kenniston (8 points), Desrosiers (8 points), Tripp (6 points), Esme Field (4 points), Harbaugh (4 points), Poland (2 points) and Doughty (2 points).
Against Evo, Midcoast Ice prevailed 28-3 and were keyed offensively by Hollyn Field (10 points), Esme Field (8 points), Seekins (8 points) and Poland (2 points).
In the championship game against Evo, Midcoast Ice earned a 28-4 victory to nab the title and were led offensively by Hollyn Field (10 points), Esme Field (8 points), Seekins (8 points) and Poland (2 points).
Maine state championship
Against MBC, Midcoast Ice earned a 58-8 win and were led on offense by Hollyn Field (14 points), Seekins (14 points), Poland (9 points), Fitzpatrick (8 points), Desrosiers (4 points), Harbaugh (4 points), Doughty (2 points), Esme Field (2 points) and Tripp (2 points).
Against MBC Blais 5th, Midcoast Ice earned a 16-12 win and were led on offense by Hollyn Field (8 points), Poland (4 points), Seekins (2 points) and Esme Field (2 points).
Against Maine Sting, Midcoast Ice earned a 21-11 win and were led by Hollyn Field (9 points), Esme Field (7 points), Desrosiers (2 points), Seekins (2 points) and Harbaugh (1 point).
Against Tornadoes in the final, Midcoast Ice fell 41-17 and were led by Hollyn Field (10 points) and Esme Field (7 points).