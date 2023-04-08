Basketball

Midcoast Elite team members, made up of youngsters from Oceanside, Belfast, Camden and Lewiston, include, front from left, Breezy Doughty, Maeve Poland, Hollyn Field and Issabelle Tripp; second row, Esme Field, Brynn Fitzpatrick, Aria Desrosiers, Harper Kenniston and Lainey Seekins; and back, coaches Casey Kenniston and Bryan Field. Missing is player Clara Harbaugh and coach Travis Doughty.

 Photo courtesy of Casey Kenniston

The Midcoast Elite — a group of talented third- and fourth-grade girls basketball players — continued to net wins and valuable court experience in recent weeks.

Most recently, the Midcoast Elite, with youngsters from Oceanside, Camden, Belfast and Lewiston, earned a tournament victory on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2 at the Northern/Central Maine Regional Championships, while it previously nabbed a tourney victory on Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26 at the Zero Gravity Northern New England Championships.

