Midcoast Elite team members, made up of youngsters from Oceanside, Belfast, Camden and Lewiston, include, front from left, Breezy Doughty, Maeve Poland, Hollyn Field and Issabelle Tripp; second row, Esme Field, Brynn Fitzpatrick, Aria Desrosiers, Harper Kenniston and Lainey Seekins; and back, coaches Casey Kenniston and Bryan Field. Missing is player Clara Harbaugh and coach Travis Doughty.
The Midcoast Elite — a group of talented third- and fourth-grade girls basketball players — continued to net wins and valuable court experience in recent weeks.
Most recently, the Midcoast Elite, with youngsters from Oceanside, Camden, Belfast and Lewiston, earned a tournament victory on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2 at the Northern/Central Maine Regional Championships, while it previously nabbed a tourney victory on Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26 at the Zero Gravity Northern New England Championships.
The team’s win in the late-March tournament qualified it for the Zero Gravity Girls National Finals, which will take place June 2-4 in Boston, Mass.
Team members for Midcoast Elite, coached by Casey Kenniston, Bryan Field and Travis Doughty, include Clara Harbaugh, Brynn Fitzpatrick, Breezy Doughty, Harper Kenniston, Isabelle Tripp, Lainey Seekins, Hollyn Field, Esme Field, Maeve Poland and Aria Desrosiers.
Riley Nickels also participated in the Northern/Central Maine Regional Championship, but is not on the team’s official roster.
The Northern New England Championships saw Midcoast Elite finish 3-0 in two days, including a 16-13 overtime win over MBC 5th and 19-11 win over Maine Sting 4th on April 1 at the Sockalexis Bingo Casino Old Town.
The championship game on Sunday, at the Kennebec Valley YMCA in Augusta, saw the Midcoast Elite win the tourney with a 19-8 victory over MBC 5th.
In the team’s opening win over MBC 5th, Kenniston led the team in scoring with eight points, while Seekins added five; Hollyn Field, four; and Tripp, one. The win was secured in overtime after a three-point play by Seekins.
In the championship victory over MBC 5th, a game coach Kenniston said was closer than the score indicated, “defense was huge in keeping MBC from getting any easy baskets” and "[we] pulled away late in the second half through excellent passing to avoid pressure from MBC.”
Kenniston again led the local team in scoring with eight points, while Esme Field added six; Hollyn Field, three; and Seekins, two.
No scoring information was available on the team’s win over Maine Sting 4th, though coach Kenniston said it was an “excellent defensive performance and [we] controlled the glass on both ends.”
The Zero Gravity Northern New England Championships, held at Nasson Health Center in Sanford, featured a dominating performance by Midcoast Eiite as the team defeated Next Level 48-2, Blue Wave 49-2 and Firecracker 30-1 in its first three games of the tournament before being tested in the final by Sting.
The locals emerged with a hard-fought, 18-14 title win to capture the tournament. Midcoast led 11-4 at halftime and held that momentum in the second half to secure the victory.
“The Sting pressed in the second half and we led the whole way,” said Doughty. “This team is going to be a lot of fun [to watch]. We play fast. Maybe a bit too fast at times. Having Harper in foul trouble really slowed us up on offense and the Sting took advantage.”
Kenniston led the scoring with eight points in the championship, while Esme Field added four and Poland, Seekins and Nickels two.
In the team’s 48-2 win over Next Level, Kenniston and Esme Field scored 12 points, while Doughty and Hollyn Field added eight; Seekins, four; and Nickels and Poland two.
In the team’s 49-2 win over Blue Wave, Kenniston tossed in 12 points, while Doughty tallied 10; Poland, eight; Seekins, seven; Esme Field, six; Hollyn Field, four; and Desrosiers, two.
In the team’s 30-1 win over the Firecrackers, Hollyn Field and Seekins scored eight points, while Esme Field and Desrosiers added four and Kenniston, Poland and Nickels, two.