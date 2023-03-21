TENANTS HARBOR — The sounds of sneakers squeaking on the recently-refinished gymnasium floor. The smell of popcorn wafting in the air. And the visions of Midcoast hoop stars of the future getting their first real taste of tournament experience.
All those things were welcome to the senses for fans, parents and players over the weekend at the 25th Mussel Ridge Hoops Tournament as eight teams jockeyed for two titles in games Friday through Sunday, March 17-19.
The tournament is primarily for fourth-grade players, through some second and third graders took part.
It was the first time in three years the event was held due to the pandemic and went off without a hitch, said Ben Vail, tourney director and St. George Parks and Recreation director.
“Thanks to the hard work and organization of the St. George Recreation Committee and the usual outpouring of donations from the community, the Mussel Ridge Hoops Tournament returned after a three-year hiatus,” he said. “The tournament was a huge success for both the committee and the teams that participated. We want to thank the teams, officials and fans as well for making the 25th edition a rousing success.”
It was a significant weekend for Oceanside as the Mariner boys and girls teams finished undefeated to claim the tournament titles.
The Oceanside boys defeated Medomak Valley in the finals, while St. George and Five Town also participated. The Oceanside girls prevailed over Five Town ‘Jammer Red in its championship game, while Medomak Valley and Five Town ‘Jammer White also took part in the event.
The following is a list of team members and summary of games from the tournament:
Girls
Medomak Valley — Lilly Pease, Kalli Wyman, Paisley Rolerson, Olivia Remar, Quinn Kangas, Reagan Nicholls, Hannah McMurrin, Emmy Gilchrest, Julia Smith and Angelika Stanton. The team is coached by Zach Pease and Danielle Wyman.
Oceanside — Haley Brooks, Riley Nickels, Breezy Doughty, Maeve Poland, Izzy Tripp, Emily Motta, Mackenzie Hufsey, Alice Philbrook, Isla Kay, Summer Chilles and Greta Stinson. The team is coached by Travis Doughty and Matt Kay.
Five Town ‘Jammer Red — Elizabeth Fernando, Delaney Fitzpatrick, Mackenzie Farrell, Brynn Fitzpatrick, Makenzie MacCoole, Katie Sylvester, Vivian Edelstein, Molly O’Hara and Olivia Davis. The team is coached by Russell Fitzpatrick and Marty Allwine.
Five Town ‘Jammer White — Indra O’Donnell, Mila Milliken, Paisley Stringer, Clara Harbaugh, Aria Place, Ariana Underhill, Sylvia Talty and Eliza Smith. The team is coached by Andrea Talty and Kevin O’Donnell.
Oceanside 27, Five Town ‘Jammer Red 7
At Tenants Harbor March 19, Oceanside pulled away from Five Town in the second half and earned the tournament championship. Oceanside led 11-6 at halftime.
Poland led Oceanside with 16 points, while Philbrook added four; Tripp, three; and Nickels and Doughty two.
Brynn Fitzpatrick, MacCoole and Davis scored two for Five Town, while Fernald added one.
Five Town ‘Jammer Red 24, Five Town ‘Jammer White 18
At Tenants Harbor March 18, ‘Jammer Red won the Five Town showdown and moved onto the championship round. ‘Jammer Red led 8-6 at halftime.
Fernald keyed ‘Jammer Red with 12 points, while MacCoole added eight and Farrell and Sylvester two.
Milliken and Underhill scored six points for ‘Jammer White, while O’Donnell, Place and Tasty added two.
Oceanside 19, Five Town ‘Jammer Red 10
At Tenants Harbor March 18, Oceanside advanced to the finals with a win over Five Town. Oceanside led 12-8 at halftime.
Poland paced Oceanside with 11 points, while Tripp added four and Stinson and Doughty two.
Milliken tossed in eight points for Five Town, while O’Donnell added two.
Five Town ‘Jammer Red 14, Medomak 13 (OT)
At Tenants Harbor March 18, Five Town edged Medomak by a point in overtime. Five Town led 4-2 after the first half before Medomak rallied to tie the game 11-11 at the end of regulation.
Fernald and Brynn Fitzpatrick scored four points to lead Five Town, while MacCoole, three; Sylvester, two; and Farrell, one.
Pease led Medomak with six points, while Remar, McMurrin and Rolerson added two and Nicholls one.
Five Town ‘Jammer White 18, Medomak 10
At Tenants Harbor March 18, Five Town earned an eight-point win over Medomak. Five Town led 10-3 at halftime.
Milliken led Five Town with 10 points, while Talty added six and Smith two.
For Medomak, Pease scored six points, while Remar added three and Nicholls one.
Oceanside 22, Five Town ‘Jammer Red 12
At Tenants Harbor March 17, Oceanside kicked off the tournament with a win over ‘Jammer Red. Oceanside led 17-4 at halftime.
Poland buoyed Oceanside with eight points, while Philbrook added six; Tripp, four; and Nickels and Doughty, two.
For ‘Jammer Red, MacCoole and Sylvester scored four points, while Brynn Fitzpatrick and Fernando added two.
Boys
St. George — Aedan Kilbride, Rose Reynolds, Shane Curtis, Colin Zable, Mila Estes, Kaidyn Bertrand, Ellie Ross, Simon Mann, Jackson Schwab, Darrin Weaver and Ty Bedu. The team is coached by Paul Estes, Darrin Weaver and Kevin Kilbride.
Oceanside — Clayton Fowlie, Joel Woodman, Tyler Breen, Blake Monroe, Blake Paige and Daniel Ross. The team is coached by Liz Breen.
Medomak — Owen Starr, A.J. Simmons, Grady Rice, Reed Kavanaugh, Morgan Carlson, Calvin Ward, Alden Simmons, Max Overlock, Roenan Ramsdell and Jace Benner. The team is coached by David Starr, Greg Rice and Andrew Simmons.
Five Town — Spencer Mandy, Will Goodwin, Flynn Mitchell, Mason Catalano, Levi Catalano and Ben Teppelman. The team is coached by Dave Mandy.
Oceanside 37, Medomak 22
At Tenants Harbor March 19, Oceanside capped its successful tournament run with a win over Medomak. Oceanside led 18-11 at halftime.
Breen poured in 20 points for the winners, while Page added six; Fowlie, five; Monroe, four; and Woodman, two.
Starr paced Medomak with 12 points, while Simmons added five; Kavanaugh and Ramsdell, two; and Overlock, one.
Medomak 40, Five Town 9
At Tenants Harbor March 18, Medomak made quick work of Five Town and advanced to the tournament finals. Medomak led 12-5 at halftime.
Starr led Medomak with 10 points, while Simmons, Carlson and Benner added eight; Kavanaugh, six; Mason Catalano, four; Mandy, three; and Goodwin, two.
Mason Catalano keyed Five Town with four points, while Mandy added three and Goodwin two.
Oceanside 23, Medomak 22
At Tenants Harbor March 18, Oceanside moved onto the championship round with a narrow win over Medomak, the latter of which held an 18-15 halftime edge.
Breen paced Oceanside with eight points, while Page added six; Woodman, four; Fowlie, three; and Monroe, two.
Starr scored 10 points for Medomak, while Simmons added six; Rice, four; and Simmons, two.
Five Town 22, St. George 15
At Tenants Harbor March 18, Five Town staved off elimination and bested the hosts by seven points. Five Town led 13-4 at halftime.
Mandy led Five Town with nine points, while Goodwin added eight; Levi Catalano, three; and Mason Catalano, two.
For St. George, Curtis scored nine points, while Bertrand added four and Mann two.
Oceanside 54, Five Town 16
At Tenants Harbor March 18, Oceanside jumped on Five Town early and coasted to victory. Oceanside led 24-5 at halftime.
Breen led Oceanside with 20 points, while Paige added 17; Monroe, six; Fowlie, five; Ross, four; and Woodman, two.
For Five Town, Mandy scored 10 points, while Goodwin added four and Mitchell two.
Medomak 38, St. George 0
At Tenants Harbor March 17, Medomak held the Dragons off the scoreboard and prevailed by a lopsided score.
Overlock led Medomak with nine points, while Carlson added eight; Ramsdell and Benner, six; Simmons, four; Starr and Kavanaugh, two; and Rice, one.