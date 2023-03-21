Basketball

TENANTS HARBOR — The sounds of sneakers squeaking on the recently-refinished gymnasium floor. The smell of popcorn wafting in the air. And the visions of Midcoast hoop stars of the future getting their first real taste of tournament experience.

All those things were welcome to the senses for fans, parents and players over the weekend at the 25th Mussel Ridge Hoops Tournament as eight teams jockeyed for two titles in games Friday through Sunday, March 17-19.

Mussel Ridge Hoops Tournament featuring: Oceanside girls vs. Five Town ‘Jammers Red, St. George boys vs. Medomak, Medomak girls vs. Five Town White, and Mainely Lobster boys vs. Five Town. The games were held in Saint George, March 17-19.

