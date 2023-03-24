Basketball

Windjammer jayvees

Camden Hills Regional High School girls junior varsity basketball team members include, front from left, Brenna Odone, Isabelle DeBrosky, Natalie Bolduc and Maren Johnson; and Karly Putansu, Tallulah Marks, Madelyn McCaffray, Maya Stone, Violet Ward and coach Kristin Cronkite.

 Photo courtesy of Amy Clevette

ROCKPORT — While the Camden Hills Regional High School girls junior varsity  basketball team comprised entirely of freshmen, the Windjammers more than held their own during the 2022-23 season, despite often playing against talented upperclassmen.

Led by coach Kristine Cronkite, the Windjammers ended the campaign with a 9-7 mark and were led by nine talented ninth graders, three of whom proved to be talented offensive weapons on the hardwood.