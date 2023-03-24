Camden Hills Regional High School girls junior varsity basketball team members include, front from left, Brenna Odone, Isabelle DeBrosky, Natalie Bolduc and Maren Johnson; and Karly Putansu, Tallulah Marks, Madelyn McCaffray, Maya Stone, Violet Ward and coach Kristin Cronkite.
ROCKPORT — While the Camden Hills Regional High School girls junior varsity basketball team comprised entirely of freshmen, the Windjammers more than held their own during the 2022-23 season, despite often playing against talented upperclassmen.
Led by coach Kristine Cronkite, the Windjammers ended the campaign with a 9-7 mark and were led by nine talented ninth graders, three of whom proved to be talented offensive weapons on the hardwood.
“Each of them have very strong basketball skills, have been playing a long time and are going to be a great asset to the future of Camden Hills girls basketball,” said Cronkite.
Team members included Maya Stone, Tallulah Marks, Maren Johnson, Brenna Odone, Natalie Bolduc, Maddie MacCaffray, Violet Ward, Karly Putansu and Isabelle DeBrosky.
The Windjammers scored 632 points (39.5 ppg) and were led offensively by Johnson (115 points), Marks (112 points) and Odone (106 points).
The coach praised the players on the roster.
“These girls are a very special group that display great talent, great teamwork and overall great respect for each other,” said Cronkite. “I am very blessed to have had the chance to coach them this year. We look forward to a very bright future for each of these girls.”