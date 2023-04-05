Basketball

ROCKLAND — For decades the Rockland Recreation Department hosted fifth- and sixth-grade invitational basketball tournaments before COVID-19 sidelined those popular youth court events in recent years.

Scene from Medomak and Five Town in fifth-sixth boys basketball on April 2 at the Flanagan Community Center in Rockland.

However, the boys version of the tourney bounced back in for three days of fun and exciting play Friday through Sunday, March 31-April 2 at the Flanagan Community Center.

Scenes from the 2023 Flanagan Community Center Coastal Invitational championship in Rockland, Maine on April 2.

