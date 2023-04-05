ROCKLAND — For decades the Rockland Recreation Department hosted fifth- and sixth-grade invitational basketball tournaments before COVID-19 sidelined those popular youth court events in recent years.
However, the boys version of the tourney bounced back in for three days of fun and exciting play Friday through Sunday, March 31-April 2 at the Flanagan Community Center.
Watch video below and cycle through photos above by clicking on arrows.
When the dust settled on the eight-team, 14-game tourney, now called the FCC Coastal Invitational, Five Town, from the Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Appleton and Hope area, finished 4-0, including two wins over runner-up Medomak (McNelly), to secure the championship.
Five Town, coached by Abe Dugal and Mike Geisler, include Daniel Schenk, Dario Ravelli, Brayden Shirey, Austin Gray, Brecken Geisler, Everett Dugan, Victor Clayton, Cooper Leland, Jonathan Fernald, Charlie Leonard, Lucas Kimball, George Johns and Julian Brown.
Medomak (McNelly), coached by Ryan McNelly, include Gavin Burns, Jacob McKellar, Jacob Ecker, Jariden Fullerton, Brayden McNelly, Mitchell Collins, Oliver Simmons, Bradley Carlson, Brayson Shorey and Quinn Lawrence.
In Sunday afternoon's championship, Camden beat Medomak (McNelly) 44-25, as the champs led 12-7, 26-13 and 36-17 at the quarter breaks.
For the winners, Dario Ravelli tallied 10 points, while Cooper Leland and Everett Dugal added eight; Charlie Leonard, Lucas Kimball and George Johns, four; and Daniel Schenk, Austin Gray and Victor Clayton, two.
For Medomak, Oliver Simmons tallied 13 points; Mitchell Collins, four; and Brayson Shorey, Jariden Fullerton and Brayden McNelly, two.
The tourney included Five Town, Medomak (two teams), Mount Ararat (two teams), Bath, Thomaston and Rockland.
In the event's extra contests, Andrew Taylor of Mount Ararat 6th won the three-point contest with eight points. Players shot 12 three-point shots valued at one point apiece with a money ball on each rack valued at two points.
In the free-throw contest, Brayden Shirey of Five Town won as he netted 7-of-10.
In the three-player hot shot, Sai Norton, Andrew Page and Chance Hansen of Mount Ararat 6th finished first in 46.91 seconds. Teams had to convert a layup, free throw, three-pointer and halfcourt shot the shortest amount of time.
The following are the scores, and top scorers (when available), in the other 13 tourney games:
March 31
Game 1 — Five Town 45, Mount Ararat 6th 36: Cooper Leland 16 points for Five Town and Andrew Taylor 12 for Mount Ararat.
Game 2 — Medomak (McNelly) 44, Medomak (Morrison) 31: Bradley Carlson 12 points and Jariden Fullerton 10 for Medomak (McNelly).
April 1
Game 3 — Mount Ararat 5th 33, Thomaston 27: Finn Eddy 14 points for Thomaston and Bryson Rioux 10 for Mount Ararat.
Game 4 — Rockland 27, Bath 25 (overtime): Tyler Breen 11 points for Rockland and Logan True 15 for Bath.
Game 5 — Mount Ararat 6th 49, Medomak (Morrison) 35: Andrew Taylor 22 points for Mount Ararat and Wes Overlock 10 for Medomak (Morrison).
Game 6 — Bath 32, Thomaston 20: Boyd Rowe 10 points and Dom Schwarz nine for Bath.
Game 7 — Five Town 27, Medomak (McNelly) 15: Dario Ravelli 12 points and Cooper Leland 11 for Five Town.
Game 8 — Rockland 41, Mount Ararat 5th 20: Jayden Stapleton 14 points and Jack Page nine for Rockland.
Game 9 — Mount Ararat 6th 69, Mount Ararat 5th 25: Reuben Wood 17 and Andrew Taylor 13 for Mount Ararat.
Game 10 — Medomak (McNelly) 32, Bath 21: Jacob Ecker 13 points and Bradley Carlson 11 for Medomak (McNelly).
April 2
Game 11 — Five Town 39, Rockland 26: Jayden Stapleton 15 points for Rockland and Cooper Leland 11 for Five Town.
Game 12 — Medomak (McNelly) 37, Mount Ararat 6th 25: Oliver Simmons 17 points for Medomak (McNelly) and Rueben Wood 10 for Mount Ararat.
Game 13 — Medomak (McNelly) 46, Rockland 24: Jayden Stapleton 10 points for Rockland and Jariden Fullerton 10 for Medomak (McNelly).
