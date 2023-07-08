Waldoboro, Rollie's to vie for coveted MBRL championship Jul 8, 2023 Jul 8, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Baseball Scene from Waldoboro at Union Fair Auto on July 7 in Midcoast Babe Ruth League baseball in Rockland. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Rollie's at P.G. Willey on July 6 in Midcoast Babe Ruth League baseball play in Rockport. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Rollie's at P.G. Willey on July 6 in Midcoast Babe Ruth League baseball play in Rockport. Photo by Ken Waltz A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell A scene from the Rollie's at Waldoboro Babe Ruth baseball game June 29. Photo by Mark Haskell