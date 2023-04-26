Baseball

WATERVILLE — With goose eggs in the run column and double-digit strikeouts, it would be tough to top the recent week on the mound for Thomas College pitcher and Warren native Andrew Pruell.

The North Atlantic Conference came to the same conclusion as the 21-year-old Pruell, a 2020 Medomak Valley High School graduate, nabbed NAC pitcher-of-the-week honors for the second time in his Terrier career, this time for his efforts on the hill from Monday to Sunday, April 17-23.