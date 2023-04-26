WATERVILLE — With goose eggs in the run column and double-digit strikeouts, it would be tough to top the recent week on the mound for Thomas College pitcher and Warren native Andrew Pruell.
The North Atlantic Conference came to the same conclusion as the 21-year-old Pruell, a 2020 Medomak Valley High School graduate, nabbed NAC pitcher-of-the-week honors for the second time in his Terrier career, this time for his efforts on the hill from Monday to Sunday, April 17-23.
In his two appearances against Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and Husson University of Bangor, Pruell pitched eight innings of scoreless relief and earned a win and save, to go with 10 strikeouts.
In the Terrier’s 8-6 win over Northern Vermont-Lyndon on Saturday, April 22, Pruell got the win on the hill as he fired four innings of scoreless relief. He allowed four hits and one walk, with five strikeouts
Prior to that, in the team’s 5-1 win over Husson University on Tuesday, April 18, Pruell tossed four more scoreless frames and earned the save for the Terriers. He allowed two hits and yielded no walks, to go with five strikeouts.
Pruell, who mostly was a swing player during his time playing baseball for the Panthers before his senior year was wiped out due to the pandemic, also earned NAC pitcher-of-the-week honors as a sophomore on March 14, 2022.
A criminal justice major, Pruell played in 18 games as a Terrier sophomore and sported a 4-2 record and 3.34 earned-run average with 24 strikeouts and two saves in 29 2/3 innings pitched. He appeared in six games as a freshman and had five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings on the mound.