Midcoast Babe Ruth League tournament team for 2023 includes, front from left, Tucker Marden, Sam Wissman, Carter Campbell, Wesley Butler, Cole Hedrich, Walker Hedrich, Tucker Whitley and Mickey Nowell; and back, coach Alec Rolfe, manager Scott Cournoyer, Hayden Brimer, Garek Brimer, Dom Frisone, Brian Leonard, Landon Hotchkin, coach Bart Hotchkin and coach Andrea Campbell. Not pictured is Josh Blake.
AUGUSTA — Following the conclusion of the Midcoast Babe Ruth League baseball title game on Sunday, July 9, the diamond at Belfast Area High School promptly again hummed with activity as a bevy of players league-wide converged for all-star tryouts.
Players from six teams — Rollie’s of Belfast, Waldoboro, Union Fair Auto of Rockland, P.G. Willey of Rockport, Granite Coast Orthodontics of Rockport and Damariscotta Lions — will comprise Midcoast as the team prepares for the Maine Babe Ruth State 15-and-under all-star tournament Friday through Sunday, July 14-16 at the Capital Area Sports Complex (CARA Fields).
Team members for Midcoast, coached by Scott Cournoyer and Alec Rolfe from Rollie’s, include Garak Brimer, Hayden Brimer and Tucker Marden of Rollie’s; Josh Blake of Waldoboro; Sam Wissman of Damariscotta Lions; Don Frisone of Union Fair Auto; Brian Leonard, Walker Hedrich, Cole Hedrich and Carter Campbell of Granite Coast Orthodontics; and Gavin Campbell, Tucker Whitley, Landon Hotchkin, Wes Butler and Mickey Nowell of P.G. Willey.
The double-elimination tournament will feature Midcoast, Franklin County, Sanford and Capital Area, as Midcoast and Franklin County kick off the tournament on Friday at 10 a.m. at McGuire Field.
The championship game will be on Sunday, July 16 at 9 a.m., with an “if” game scheduled to follow at 12:30 p.m.