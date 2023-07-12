Baseball

AUGUSTA — Following the conclusion of the Midcoast Babe Ruth League baseball title game on Sunday, July 9, the diamond at Belfast Area High School promptly again hummed with activity as a bevy of players league-wide converged for all-star tryouts.

Players from six teams — Rollie’s of Belfast, Waldoboro, Union Fair Auto of Rockland, P.G. Willey of Rockport, Granite Coast Orthodontics of Rockport and Damariscotta Lions — will comprise Midcoast as the team prepares for the Maine Babe Ruth State 15-and-under all-star tournament Friday through Sunday, July 14-16 at the Capital Area Sports Complex (CARA Fields).

