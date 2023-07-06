The conclusion of the Midcoast Babe Ruth League regular season is on the horizon as the six teams look to improve seedings ahead of the playoffs.
The standings in the baseball league for those ages 13-15 as of Wednesday, July 5 include: Granite Coast Orthodontics 9-1, Waldoboro 5-3-1, Rollie’s 3-5-1, Union Fair Auto 3-4, P.G. Willey 2-4 and Damariscotta Lions 0-5.
The final day of the regular season is Friday, July 7, with the postseason tournament set for Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9 at Belfast Area High School.
A handful of games have been washed out over the past few weeks and the hope is those contests will be rescheduled ahead of the postseason, but some will not be made up.
The remaining scheduled includes:
Thursday, July 6: Rollie’s at P.G. Willey, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 7: Damariscotta Lions at Union Fair Auto, 5:30 p.m.; and Waldoboro at Union Fair Auto, 5 p.m.
The following is a recap of recently reported results:
Granite Coast Orthodontics 5, Rollie’s 4
At Belfast July 5, the visitors held off a furious seventh-inning rally and earned their ninth win in 10 tries. GCO plated four runs in the first inning and one in the fifth, while Rollie’s scored its runs in the seventh.
Granite Coast Orthodontics was led on offense by Carter Campbell (2 hits, run), Cole Hedrich (hit, run, RBI), Walker Hedrich (run), Brian Leonard (hit, run, 2 RBIs) and R.J. Bixby (hit, run).
For Rollie’s, Stuart Knowlton (run), Hayden Brimer (run, RBI), Tucker Marden (hit, 3 RBIs), Garak Brimer (2 hits), Carter Fournier (hit), Aidan Howard (run) and Connor Faulkingham (run) paced the offense.
Leonard, Walker Hedrich, Ryder Lombardo and Campbell worked the bump for GCO and allowed four hits and five walks, with 11 strikeouts. Camden Springer, Hayden Brimer, Knowlton and Cole Gerrish pitched for Rollie’s and allowed five hits and eight walks, with 13 strikeouts.
Waldoboro 6, Rollie’s 3
At Waldoboro June 29, the hosts scored the first six runs of the game and held off a late rally en route to a three-run win. Waldoboro scored on in the fourth and five in the fifth, while Rollie’s plated all three of its runs in the seventh.
Waldoboro was led on offense by Austin Lash (2 hits, run), Jacoby Severson (run), Jaydiin Ruiz (run, RBI), Josh Blake (3 hits, RBI, run), Landon Morrison (run), Colby Simmons (run) and Griffin Holgerson (hit, RBI).
For Rollie’s Carter Fournier (hit, run, RBI), Sam Jewett (hit, run) and Camden Springer (hit, run) paced the offense.
Lash and Severson pitched for Waldoboro and allowed three hits and seven walks, with 11 strikeouts. Stuart Knowlton, Jewett and Hayden Brimer all pitched for Rollie’s and surrendered six hits and six walks, with 15 strikeouts.
P.G. Willey 19, Rollie’s 15
At Rockport June 25, the hosts outlasted the visitors in an exciting, back-and-forth ball game. P.G. Willey scored one in the first, one in the second, four in the third, five in the fourth, seven in the fifth and one in the sixth, while Rollie’s scored two in the first, six in the third, four in the fifth and three in the seventh.
P.G. Willey was paced at the dish by Landon Hotchkin (2 hits, 2 RBIs, 3 runs), Tucker Whitley (hit, RBI, 3 runs), Alec Brown (2 hits, 2 runs, 4 RBIs), Ian Hammond (run, RBI), Dom Domareki (2 hits, run, 4 RBIs), Mickey Nowell (hit, run, 2 RBIs), Larkin Mott (hit, run), Wes Butler (hit, run), Garrett Hall (hit, 2 runs), Will Laidlaw (run) and Brandon Nelson (hit, 3 runs).
For Rollie’s, Cole Gerrish (2 hits, 2 runs, RBI), Stuart Knowlton (3 runs, 2 RBIs), Camden Springer (hit, 2 RBIs), Hayden Brimer (2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Tucker Marden (3 hits, 3 runs, 4 RBIs), Garak Brimer (hit, run, RBI), Evan Fountain (3 hits, run, RBI), Tanner Oathout (run), Carter Fournier (run, RBI), Aidan Howard (hit), Sam Jewett (RBI), and Michael Alley (run) paced the offense.
Gerrish and Springer pitched for Rollie’s and allowed 12 hits and four walks, with four strikeouts. Brown, Hall and Whitley pitched for P.G. Willey and allowed 13 hits and 10 walks, with eight strikeouts.
Rollie’s 3, Waldoboro 3 (10 inns.)
At Waldoboro June 25, the two squads were forced to settle for a 3-3 tie in an effort to get in the second game of the day’s doubleheader. Waldoboro scored single runs in the second, fourth and ninth innings, while Rollie’s plated single runs in the fourth, fifth and ninth.
Rollie’s was keyed at the plate by Cole Gerrish (3 hits, RBI), Stuart Knowlton (2 hits, run), Evan Fountain (hit), Garak Brimer (hit, RBI), Sam Jewett (hit), Tanner Oathout (hit, run), James Hines (hit, RBI), Tucker Marden (hit, run) and Michael Alley (2 hits).
For Waldoboro, Josh Blake (hit), Jaydiin Ruiz (hit, 2 runs), Austin Wilshire (hit, run), Liam Feeley (hit, 2 RBIs), Devin Benedix (hit, RBI) and Colby Simmons (hit) paced the offense.
Hayden Brimer, Knowlton and Jewett all toed the rubber for Rollie’s and allowed six hits and six walks, with 10 strikeouts. Jacoby Severson and Benedix pitched for Waldoboro and allowed 13 hits and five walks, with seven strikeouts.
Granite Coast Orthodontics 11, Waldoboro 1 (6 inns.)
At Rockport June 25, Granite Coast Orthodontics continued to play at high level with a mercy rule win over Waldoboro. GCO scored one in the first, four in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth and one in the sixth, while Waldoboro scored its run in the fourth.
Granite Coast Orthodontics was led on offense by Carter Campbell (single, 2 runs), Cole Hedrich (double, 2 runs), Walker Hedrich (2 runs), Brian Leonard (double, 2 singles, run, stolen base), Thomas Leadbetter (single, 2 runs), Gavin Campbell (2 doubles, run) and R.J. Bixby (single, run).
For Waldoboro, Jaydiin Ruiz (single, stolen base), Devin Benedix (run), Wyatt Hood (single) and Trent Wallace (single) paced the offense.
Esancy, Joc Thompson, Hood and Benedix all pitched for Waldoboro and allowed nine hits and six walks, with six strikeouts. Carter Campbell and Leadbetter pitched for GCO and allowed three hits and five walks, with eight strikeouts.
Granite Coast Orthodontics 4, P.G. Willey 2
At Rockport June 25, Granite Coast Orthodontics doubled up its competition and swung to a two-run win. GCO plated all four runs in the fourth, while P.G. Willey plated its runs in the sixth.
GCO was keyed at the plate by Carter Campbell (single, run, stolen base), Jack Lytton (run, stolen base), Walker Hedrich (run) and Brian Leonard (double, run, stolen base).
For P.G. Willey, Landon Hotchkin (run, stolen base), Alec Brown (run, stolen base) and Jake Perez (single) paced the offense.
Walker Hedrich and Brian Leonard combined on a one-hitter on the hill for GCO as the duo yielded five walks and struck out 14. Hotchkin and Tucker Whitley pitched for P.G. Willey and allowed two hits and four walks, with 12 strikeouts.
P.G Willey 11, Waldoboro 3
At Waldoboro June 23, P.G. Willey pushed past the hosts and emerged with an eight-run victory. P.G. Willey scored two in the first, three in the second, one in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth, while Waldoboro plated one in the first and two in the fourth.
The P.G. Willey offense was paced by Landon Hotchkin (2 singles, 2 runs), Tucker Whitley (single), Kai Young (2 singles, run), Dom Domareki (single, run), Mickey Nowell (single, run), Liam Day-Lynch (double, 2 runs), Wes Butler (single), Alec Brown (single, run), Larkin Mott (run), Garrett Hall (single, run) and Ian Hammond (home run).
For Waldoboro, Jacoby Severson (single, run), Josh Blake (single), Joc Thompson (single), Jaydiin Ruiz (single), Devin Benedix (single, run), Cole Esancy (single, run) and Colby Simmons (single) keyed the offensive attack.
Brandon Nelson, Whitley and Young all pitched for P.G. Willey and allowed seven hits and seven walks, with eight strikeouts. Waldoboro pitchers allowed 12 hits and eight walks, with 15 strikeouts.
