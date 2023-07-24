Baseball

ELLSWORTH — After squaring off with two topnotch opponents in three days, the Medomak Valley Little League 8- through 10-year-old baseball team’s state tournament run drew to a close on Monday, July 24 at Demeyer Field.

Medomak, on the heels of its District 2 championship win over Waldo County, squared off with District 6 champion Falmouth in the first game of the double-elimination tourney on Saturday, July 22 and came up on the short end of a 10-5 defeat.