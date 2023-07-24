ELLSWORTH — After squaring off with two topnotch opponents in three days, the Medomak Valley Little League 8- through 10-year-old baseball team’s state tournament run drew to a close on Monday, July 24 at Demeyer Field.
Medomak, on the heels of its District 2 championship win over Waldo County, squared off with District 6 champion Falmouth in the first game of the double-elimination tourney on Saturday, July 22 and came up on the short end of a 10-5 defeat.
Then, facing District 1 champion Machias on Monday in an elimination game, Medomak was eliminated from the tourney by a 7-3 score.
Medomak, along with Machias, District 3 champion Old Town, District 4 champion Wells/Ogunquit, District 5 champion Augusta and Falmouth comprise the six-team field.
In a second elimination game on Monday, Old Town also was eliminated after falling 11-3 to Augusta.
Wells/Ogunquit and Falmouth were scheduled to play on Tuesday, July 25 at 5 p.m. for the right to advance to the championship game on Thursday, July 27 at 5 p.m., while Augusta and Machias will face off in an elimination game Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Scores thus far in the tourney include: Falmouth 10, Medomak 5; Wells/Ogunquit 14, Augusta 4; Falmouth 10, Old Town 0; Wells/Ogunquit 4, Machias 0; Machias 7, Medomak 3 (Medomak eliminated); and Augusta 11, Old Town 3 (Old Town eliminated).
Team members for Medomak, coached by Greg Rice, Jim Havener and Roger Langley, include Jamison Michaud, Will McKellar, Reed Kavanaugh, Landon Ambridge, Sawyer Rogers, Morgan Carlson, Sebastian Langley, Grady Rice, Jack Havener, Draiden Hughes, Landon Simmons and Levi Morrissette.
The following is a summary of Medomak’s two games in the state event:
Machias 7, Medomak 3
At Ellsworth July 24, Medomak’s state championship bid came to an end at the hand of the hosts of the tournament. Medomak scored two runs in the third inning and one in the fourth, while Machias plated five in the first and two in the third.
Kavanaugh, Rice, Rogers and Michaud worked the bump for Medomak and yielded seven hits and six walks, with five strikeouts. Lincoln Ferguson, Jase Albert, Emmett Alley and Cyrus Wood pitched for Machias, as they yielded seven hits.
The Medomak offense was keyed by Rogers (3 hits, run), Morrissette (2 hits), Michaud (hit), Simmons (run), McKellar (run) and Ambridge (hit).
For Machias, Brantley Wood (2 hits), Alley (double), Ferguson (2 hits), Andrew Ackley (hit), Mason Fritz (hit) and Levi Holmes (hit) paced the offense.
Falmouth 10, Medomak 5
At Ellsworth July 22, Medomak was doubled up by Falmouth and bounced to the loser’s bracket. Medomak scored one run in the first inning, one in the second, one in the fourth and two in the fifth, while Falmouth scored two in the second, two in the third, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Medomak was keyed at the plate by Michaud (single, 2 runs), Ambridge (run), Rogers (double), Havener (run), Rice (2 singles) and McKellar (run).
For Falmouth, Maxwell McCrann (triple, double, 3 runs), Grady Gamage (double, 2 runs), Noah Toothaker (single), Alex Haney (single, run), Osrick Keefer (single, run), Aidan Sowada (2 singles), Grady Weliever (run), Sam Camplin (single, run) and Jack Cushman (single, run) paced the offense.
Ambridge, Michaud and Rogers all pitched for Medomak and allowed 10 hits and eight walks, with six strikeouts. McCrann, Toothaker, Beckham Mitchell, Gamage and Weliever all pitched for Falmouth and allowed four hits and 14 walks, with 12 strikeouts.