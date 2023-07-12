BELFAST — The District 2 Little League 8- and 10-year-old double-elimination baseball tournament came to its conclusion Thursday, July 13 after a marathon contest between Medomak and Waldo County at Walsh Field.
In a championship game that lasted well over three hours, the game was ultimately called due to darkness in the bottom of the sixth inning as Medomak earned an 11-8 victory and the District 2 title.
Medomak now advances to the state tournament, which will begin on Saturday, July 22 in Ellsworth.
The tournament kicked off July 5 as Medomak Valley earned a 22-21 win over Lincoln County in a game called after four innings due to darkness, while Five Town defeated Waldo County 7-3 on Thursday, July 6.
The action continued on Sunday, July 9 as Medomak swung to a 14-3, four-inning win over Five Town, while Waldo County bested Lincoln County 16-0 in four innings in an elimination game.
Waldo County then won its second straight elimination game on Tuesday, July 11 with a 12-2, four-inning win over Five Town to set up the title game with Medomak on Thursday.
Team members for Medomak Valley, coached by Greg Rice, include Jamison Michaud, Will McKellar, Reed Kavanaugh, Landon Ambridge, Sawyer Rogers, Morgan Carlson, Sebastian Langley, Grady Rice, Jack Havener, Draiden Hughes, Landon Simmons and Levi Morrissette.
Team members for Waldo County, coached by Kathy Munro, Bryan Jungels and Matt Story, include Jacobe Cummings, Carter Story, Granger Wilson, Ezyce Hughes, Jacob Whalen, Carter Munro, Rowdy Crooker, Carter Aitlah, Dalton Hines, Archer Otis, Ellie Brimer and Ryan Daly.
Team members for Lincoln County, coached by Nat Bryant, Wyeth Bowdoin and Todd Kelley, include Charles Lane, Jasper Bryant, Miles Bowdin, Noah Kelley, Jud Henny, Bow Verney, Mason Storer, Garret Verney, Jamison Bagley, Luke Masters, Paton Grant and Zach Hoppe.
Team members for Five Town, coached by Cooper Funk, David Preston and Nicholas O'Hara, include Zachary Dufour, Colin Fitzpatrick, Julian Funk, Baxter Preston, Colton Butler, Esten Symmt, Jameson O'Hara, Joshua Lindsey, Jude Jackson, Nolan Neville, Samuel Harrach, Troy Adolphsen, William Tansi and Benjamin Tepelmann.
The following is a recap of games in the tournament:
Medomak 11, Waldo County 8
At Belfast July 13, in a game that went over three hours long, the game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning due to darkness as Medomak clinched the District 2 title. Medomak scored five in the second, three in the fourth and three in the sixth, while Waldo County scored one in the first, two in the third, one in the fifth and had pushed across four runs in the sixth before the game was called.
Medomak was led at the plate by Michaud (double, single), Carlson (single), Ambridge (single, stolen base), Kavanaugh (single, 2 stolen bases), Havener (run, stolen base), Rice (run, 2 stolen bases), Langley (single, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases), Hughes (3 runs, 2 stolen bases), Simmons (2 runs, stolen base), McKellar (2 runs) and Morrissette (double).
For Waldo County, Cummings (2 runs, stolen base), Crooker (single), Wilson (single, stolen base), Munro (single, run, stolen base), Aitken (single, run, 3 stolen bases), Whalen (single, 2 stolen bases), Brimer (single, run), Hines (single, run), Daly (double), Hughes (run) and Otis (run) paced the offense.
Wilson, Whalen, Story and Cummings all pitched for Waldo County and allowed seven hits and 12 walks, with 11 strikeouts. Ambridge, Kavanaugh and Rogers pitched for Medomak and yielded eight hits and 12 walks, with five strikeouts.
Waldo County 12, Five Town 2 (4 inns.)
At Belfast July 11, Waldo County pulled away from Five Town after an eight-run second inning and surged to the district championship game. Waldo County also scored single runs in the first and third frames and a pair in the fourth, while Five Town scored in the first and fourth frames.
Waldo County was keyed at the plate by Cummings (single, run), Crooker (double, run), Story (triple, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Wilson (2 singles, 4 steals), Aitken (run), Whalen (2 runs), Brimer (run), Hines (single, run), Hughes (run) and Otis (double, run).
For Five Town, Dufour (double, run), Jackson (run) and Fitzpatrick (single) paced the offense.
Wilson, Story and Cummings pitched for Waldo County and allowed two hits and three walks, with 11 strikeouts. Fitzpatrick and Jackson pitched for Five Town and surrendered seven hits and nine walks, with six strikeouts.
Medomak 14, Five Town 3 (4 inns.)
At Belfast July 9, Medomak benefited from an offensive explosion in the third inning and advanced to the championship game. Medomak plated 13 runs in the third and added another for good measure in the fourth, while Five Town scored its runs in the first.
Medomak was led at the plate by Michaud (2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Langley (run, steal), Ambridge (2 singles, run), Kavanaugh (2 runs, 2 steals), Rogers (run), Rice (run), Carlson (run), Havener (single, run, steal), Simmons (run, steal), McKellar (run) and Morrissette (2 runs).
For Five Town, Dufour (single), Funk (2 singles, run), Butler (double, run), Fitzpatrick (single, run) and Jackson (single) keyed the offensive attack.
Michaud and Ambridge pitched for Medomak and allowed six hits and three walks, with seven strikeouts. Dufour, Butler, Jackson and Fitzpatrick pitched for Five Town and yielded three hits and 11 walks, with nine strikeouts.
Waldo County 16, Lincoln County 0 (4 inns.)
At Belfast July 9, Waldo County scored runs early and often and ousted Lincoln County from the tourney. Waldo County scored five runs in the first inning, eight in the third and three in the fourth.
Waldo County was keyed at the dish by Cummings (2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Story (home run, 2 runs, steal), Wilson (2 runs, steal), Aitlah (2 runs, 3 steal), Whalen (2 runs, 2 steals), Munro (2 runs), Crooker (double, run, steal), Hines (single, run), Otis (double, run) and Daly (run).
For Lincoln County, Bryant (single) keyed the offense.
Wilson, Story and Hughes pitched for Waldo County and allowed one hit and two walks, with 10 strikeouts. Grant, Bryant, Bowdin and Lane pitched for Lincoln County and yielded four hits and 10 walks, with seven strikeouts.
Five Town 7, Waldo County 3
At Belfast July 6, Five Town bounced Waldo County to the loser’s bracket with a four-run victory. Five Town scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second and two in the fourth, while Waldo County plated single runs in the first, third and fifth frames.
The Five Town offense was led by Dufour (run), Funk (double, run), Fitzpatrick (double, 2 runs), Jackson (double, single, 2 runs) and Harrach (single, run).
For Waldo County, Cummings (2 runs), Story (double), Wilson (2 singles) and Hines (triple, run) paced the offense.
Story, Wilson and Cummings pitched for Waldo County and allowed five hits and four walks, with 13 strikeouts. Dufour and Funk worked the bump for Five Town and allowed four hits and five walks, with 10 strikeouts.
Medomak Valley 22, Lincoln County 21 (4 inns.)
At Belfast July 5, Medomak emerged with a one-run win in a game that was called due to darkness after four complete innings. Medomak scored eight runs in the first inning, four in the second, two in the third and eight in the fourth, while Lincoln County scored two in the first, three in the second, two in the third and 14 in the fourth.
Medomak was led by Michaud (3 runs), Kavanaugh (run), Ambridge (double, 3 runs), Rogers (single, 3 runs), Carlson (single, 3 runs), Rice (2 runs), Havener (triple, 2 runs), Hughes (single, 3 runs), Simmons (double, run) and Morrissette (run).
For Lincoln County, Lane (triple, 3 singles, 4 runs), Bryant (triple, 2 doubles, 3 runs), Bowdin (double, 2 singles, 2 runs), Kelley (2 singles, run), Jud Henny (2 runs), Bow Verney (2 singles, 2 runs), Storer (run), Garret Verney (run), Bagley (2 runs), Masters (2 runs) and Hoppe (run) paced the offense.
Kavanaugh, Rogers, Ambridge, Carlson and Rice pitched for Medomak and combined to allow 14 hits and 13 walks, with eight strikeouts. Bryant, Lane, Jud Henny and Bowdin pitched for Lincoln County and allowed six hits and 25 walks, with seven strikeouts.
