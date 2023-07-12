Baseball

BELFAST — The District 2 Little League 8- and 10-year-old double-elimination baseball tournament came to its conclusion Thursday, July 13 after a marathon contest between Medomak and Waldo County at Walsh Field. 

In a championship game that lasted well over three hours, the game was ultimately called due to darkness in the bottom of the sixth inning as Medomak earned an 11-8 victory and the District 2 title. 