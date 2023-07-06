Baseball

ROCKPORT — The District 2 Little League 11- and 12-year-old double-elimination baseball tournament swung in at a fevered pitch on Thursday, June 29 as five teams hoped to emerge from the fray as district champions.

The tournament, held at Marge Jones Recreational Facility, kicked off on Thursday as Lincoln County posted an 8-1 win over Medomak Valley, while Oceanside followed with a 7-1 win over Waldo County on Friday, June 30.

