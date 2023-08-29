Five Town Little League is beginning a Challenger Division this fall, open to all youths entering kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the Midcoast.
The Challenger Division provides a safe and inclusive environment for children with physical and intellectual disabilities to play baseball.
The first game will be Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. at Marge Jones Recreational Facility.
“This is actually our fourth season in operation,” said Dana Jackson, league vice president and challenger division coordinator. “COVID really hurt us at the start, so we’re back in a rebuilding phase.”
In 2023 there was limited participation, but this year are casting a wider net. The league is open to all players throughout the District 2 Little League area, which covers all of Knox, Waldo and Lincoln counties.
“I’ve got plenty of kids in the majors [division] that want to be buddies and volunteer,” said Jackson. “So we’re just trying to get the word out to families that want to give it a try.”
He hopes to draw enough players to set up a scrimmage with Ellsworth Little League’s Challenger Division, which has a strong program with many players.
He added that traditionally, the challenger division would begin after the District 2 all-star season concludes, but they pushed the start this year to the fall to mimic Ellsworth’s schedule.
“They start theirs in the fall and they said it’s given them great results. So we’re trying that this year to see if it works better for families.”
The Challenger Division will run each Tuesday throughout September.
“I’m trying to make it more structured so we can do more instructional-type stuff, but I kind of just go with the flow with what kids want to do and gauge what their interest is,” he said. “We go out there, try and teach them some good mechanics and then scrimmage. It’s very easy going and we keep it loose.”