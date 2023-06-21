The Midcoast Babe Ruth League — which welcomes youngsters ages 13-15 for spirited baseball play — swung in with a bang on Saturday, May 21 and, as the short campaign winds down, has yet to miss a beat, albeit, the need to ocassionally avoid rain.
There are six teams in the league — Union Fair Auto, P.G. Willey, Granite Coast Orthodontics, Damariscotta Lions, Waldoboro and Rollie's. — which geographically covers an area from Damariscotta to Belfast.
Each team will play 10 regular-season games.
Games have taken place primarily on Sundays over the first few weeks, though that schedule recently expanded to weekdays with the start of school summer vacation.
The final day of the regular season is scheduled for Wednesday, July 5 with league playoffs slated for Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9.
The standings as of Tuesday, June 20 include: Granite Coast Orthodontics 5-1, Waldoboro 4-1, Rollie’s 3-2, Union Fair Auto 3-4, P.G. Willey 0-3 and Damariscotta Lions 0-4.
The remaining games include:
Thursday, June 22: Granite Coast Orthodontics at Damariscotta Lions, 5 p.m.
Friday, June 23: P.G. Willey at Waldoboro, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 24: P.G. Willey at Damariscotta Lions, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, June 25: Waldoboro at Rollie’s, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (doubleheader); and P.G. Willey at Granite Coast Orthodontics, 1 and 3 p.m. (doubleheader).
Tuesday, June 27: Union Fair Auto at Damariscotta Lions, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. (doubleheader); and Granite Coast Orthodontics at Rollie’s, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 29: Rollie’s at Waldoboro, 5 p.m.; and P.G. Willey at Damariscotta Lions, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5: Waldoboro at Union Fair Auto, 5 p.m.; and Rollie’s at P.G. Willey, 5 p.m.
To report results, send scorebooks, boxscores or summaries to sports@villagesoup.com.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Granite Coast Orthodontics 7, Rollie’s 0
At Rockport June 20, the hosts pushed across a plethora of runs late and prevailed via shutout over Rollie’s. GCO scored one in the second, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Granite Coast Orthodontics was led at the plate by Cole Hedrich (single, stolen base), Walker Hedrich (single, run), Brian Leonard (double, 2 runs, steal), Thomas Leadbetter (run), Gavin Campbell (single), Micah Fagonde (run), Jack Lytton (single) and Ezra Cayouette (run).
For Rollie’s, Stuart Knowlton (double), Tucker Marden (single, stolen base), Sam Jewett (single) and Tanner Oathout (single) keyed the offense.
Leonard and Carter Campbell pitched for GCO and allowed five hits and three walks, with 17 strikeouts. Knowlton, Hayden Brimer, Cole Gerrish and Camden Springer pitched for Rollie’s and allowed five hits and nine walks, with seven strikeouts.
Union Fair Auto 7, Granite Coast Orthodontics 4
At Rockland June 18, the hosts swung to a three-run win over GCO. Union Fair Auto plated three runs in the second inning and four in the third, while Granite Coast Orthodontics scored single runs in the first, second, third and fifth frames.
Union Fair Auto was keyed offensively by Grady Geretz (single), Dylan Chiaramonte (single), Levi Philbrook (run), Dom Frisone (2 singles), Brady Proctor (run), Jackson Russomano (single, run), Braden Toothaker (2 runs), Ryan Maynard (single, run), Jacob Barstow (run) and Aiden Willis (single).
For GCO, Carter Campbell (run), Cole Hedrich (2 runs) and Gavin Campbell (run) paced the offense.
Chiaramonte and Levi Philbrook combined on a no-hitter for Union Fair Auto as the duo walked nine and fanned 17. Fagonde, Lombardo and Campbell pitched for Granite Coast Orthodontics and allowed seven hits and eight walks, with five strikeouts.
Rollie’s 12, Union Fair Auto 0 (5 inns.)
At Rockland June 14, the visitors made quick work of the hosts and needed just five innings to emerge victorious. Rollie’s scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second, five in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Rollie’s was keyed at the dish by Cole Gerrish (2 hits, 3 RBIs, run), Stuart Knowlton (2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Hayden Brimer (hit, 2 RBIs), Tucker Marden (RBI), Garak Brimer (hit), Connor Faulkingham (run), Evan Fountain (hit, run, RBI), James Hines (2 runs),
Granite Coast Orthodontics 12, P.G. Willey 4
At Rockport June 14, GCO piled on the runs in the second half of the contest and surged to an eight-run win. Granite Coast Orthodontics scored two in the fourth, four in the fifth, one in the sixth and five in the seventh, while PG Willey plated three in the first and one in the fifth.
GCO was led at the plate by Carter Campbell (single, 2 runs), Cole Hedrich (triple, single, 2 runs), Walker Hedrich (3 singles, 3 runs), Brian Leonard (single, 2 runs, stolen base), Micah Fagonde (single), Thomas Leadbetter (double, 2 runs), Landon Merrifield (single, run) and Wesley Mayhorn (single).
For P.G. Willey, Brandon Nelson (run), Larkin Mott (single, run), Dom Domareki (run) and Tucker Whitley (3 singles, run) keyed the offense.
Walker Hedrich and Brian Leonard pitched for GCO and allowed four hits and three walks, with 12 strikeouts. Whitley and Liam Day-Lynch pitched for P.G. Willey and scattered 11 hits and five walks, with 11 strikeouts.
Rollie’s 11, Damariscotta Lions 1 (5 inns.)
At Belfast June 11, Rollie’s plated runs early and often in a lopsided win over the Lions. Rollie’s scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth, while the Lions plated a run in the fourth.
Rollie’s was paced on offense by Cole Gerrish (2 hits, 3 runs, RBI), Stuart Knowlton (2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Garak Brimer (hit, run, RBI), Hayden Brimer (2 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBIs), Tucker Marden (hit, run, RBI), Sam Jewett (hit, RBI), Michael Alley (hit, run, RBI) and Tanner Oathout (run).
For the Lions, Drew Nichols (hit) and Hamilton Pierpan (run) paced the offense.
Hayden Brimer and Camden Springer pitched for Rollie’s as the duo allowed one hit and five walks, with nine strikeouts. Pierpan and Sam Wissman pitched for the Lions and allowed 10 hits and five walks, with seven strikeouts.
Union Fair Auto 6, P.G. Willey 4
At Rickport June 11, the visitors held the hosts to two hits and emerged with a three-run victory. UFA scored one run in the first inning, three in the third, one in the fifth and one in the seventh, while P.G. Willey scored two in the third and one in the fourth and fifth frames.
Union Fair Auto was led at the plate by Josh Pratt (2 hits, 2 runs, RBI), Aiden Willis (hit, run, RBI), Levi Philbrook (run, RBI), Dom Frisone (hit, 3 RBIs), Grady Geretz (hit), Dylan Chiaramonte (run) and Abram Philbrook (run).
For P.G. Willey, Tucker Whitley (run), Dom Domareki (run), Larkin Mott (hit), Mickey Nowell (hit), Ian Hammond (run) and Will Laidlaw (run) paced the offense.
Philbrook and Chiaramonte pitched for UFA and allowed two hits and six walks, with 17 strikeouts. Kai Young pitched for P.G. Willey and yielded five hits and two walks, with three strikeouts.
Granite Coast Orthodontics 10, Waldoboro 4
At Rockport June 11, the hosts poured on the runs in the later innings and surged to a six-run win. GCO scored three runs in the first inning, five in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth, while Waldoboro scored one in the third, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.
The GCO offense was keyed by Carter Campbell (single, 2 runs, stolen base), Cole Hedrich (2 singles, run), Walker Hedrich (3 singles, 2 runs, 3 steals), Brian Leonard (single, run, steal), Micah Fagonde (single), Thomas Leadbetter (single, run), Ryder Lombardo (double, single, run, steal) and Gavin Campbell (double, 2 runs, steal).
For Waldoboro, Austin Lash (single, 2 runs), Griffin Holgerson (single), Austin Wilshire (single, run) and Devin Benedix (run) paced the offense.
Leonard, Walker Hedrich and Fagonde pitched for GCO as the trio allowed three hits and eight walks, with 14 strikeouts. Austin Lash, Josh Blake, Wyatt Hood and Benedix pitched for Waldoboro and yielded 12 hits and seven walks, with three strikeouts.
Granite Coast Orthodontics 18, Damariscotta Lions 8 (6 inns.)
At Rockport May 28, the hosts broke the game open with a nine-run fourth inning and surged past the Lions in six innings. GCO also scored two in the first, one in the second, three in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth, while the Lions plated five in the first, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Granite Coast Orthodontics were keyed at the dish by Carter Campbell (2 singles, 3 runs, stolen base), Cole Hedrich (2 singles, 2 runs, steal), Walker Hedrich (triple, 2 runs), Micah Fagonde (3 singles, run), Thomas Leadbetter (double, 2 singles, 3 runs), R.J. Bixby (2 singles, 2 runs), Ryder Lombardo (single, 2 runs), Gavin Campbell (double, single, run), Wesley Mayhorn (run, stolen base), Luke Watkins (single) and Jack Lytton (run, steal).
For the Damariscotta Lions, Drew Nichols (2 singles, 2 runs), Brody Day (single, run), Andreas Erakalis (run), Hamilton Pierpan (single, run), Abraham Blanc (single, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases) and Logan Rogers (single, run) paced the offense.
Walker Hedrich and Fagonde pitched for GCO and allowed six hits and 10 walks, with 10 strikeouts. Pierpan, Forest Storrer and Erakalis pitched for the Lions and yielded 17 hits and 11 walks, with seven strikeouts.
Granite Coast Orthodontics 5, Rollie’s 2
At Belfast May 21, the visitors emerged with a three-run win over the hosts. GCO scored single runs in the first, fourth and seventh innings in addition to a two-run third, while Rollie’s plated single runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
Granite Coast Orthodontics were paced by Carter Campbell (single, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Cole Hedrich (double, 2 singles, run, stolen base), Walker Hedrich (single), Micah Fagonde (2 singles, 2 runs), Thomas Leadbetter (single), Ryder Lombardo (single, steal) and R.J. Bixby (single).
For Rollie’s, Stuart Knowlton (2 doubles, run), Cole Gerrish (single, steal), Tucker Marden (run), Hayden Brimer (single) and Brody Balicki (single) paced the offense.
Fagonde, Lombardo and Campbell pitched for the visitors and allowed five hits and six walks, with five strikeouts. Knowlton and Hayden Brimer pitched for Rollie’s and allowed 10 hits and three walks, with nine strikeouts.
Waldoboro 20, Union Fair Auto 0 (5 inns.)
At Waldoboro May 21, the hosts made quick work of the visitors and emerged with a mercy-rule win. Waldoboro scored six runs in the second inning, five in the third and nine in the fourth.
Waldoboro was led at the plate by Austin Lash (single, 3 runs, 2 stolen bases), Jaydiin Ruiz (run), Jacoby Severson (single, 2 runs), Josh Blake (3 singles, 3 runs, 3 steals), Joc Thompson (single), Colby Simmons (run), Cole Escancy (run), Zak Curtis (run), Devin Benedix (run), Trent Wallace (run, steal), Austin Wilshire (4 runs, 2 steals), Liam Feeley (run) and Parker Eaton (single, run).
Jacob Barstow doubled and stole a base to round out the Union Fair Auto offense.
Austin Lash tossed a one-hit shutout on the bump for Waldoboro as he allowed two walks and struck out six. Levi Philbrook and Aiden Willis pitched for UFA and scattered seven hits and 15 walks, with three strikeouts.
Waldoboro 14, Union Fair Auto 3 (5 inns.)
At Waldoboro May 21, the hosts made it a clean sweep on the afternoon with a five-inning win over Union Fair Auto. Waldoboro scored two runs in the first inning, seven in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth, while UFA scored one in the first and two in the third.
Waldoboro’s offensive surge was led by Austin Lash (single), Jacoby Severson (single, run), Josh Blake (single, 4 runs, stolen base), Joc Thompson (2 singles, 2 runs), Wyatt Hood (run), Austin Wilshire (run), Liam Feeley (single, run), Parker Eaton (run, steal) and Colby Simmons (2 singles, 2 runs, steal).
For UFA, Dominick Vose (2 runs, stolen base), Brady Philip (single), Levi Philbrook (2 singles, run), Dom Frisone (double, 2 steals) and Donovan Guptill (single) paced the offense.
Lash and Thompson pitched for Waldoboro and allowed five hits and six walks, with 11 strikeouts. Frisone and Vose pitched for Union Fair Auto and allowed eight hits and 10 walks, with four strikeouts.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.