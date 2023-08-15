ROCKPORT — As a junior, Camden Hills Regional High School's Hunter Bell grew by leaps and bounds on the pitching mound in the spring of 2023.
And his hard work has started to reap more benefits than simply team wins, high strikeout numbers or a low earned-run average as the 18-year-old Rockport resident has verbally committed to attend Division I Stonehill College in Easton, Mass in 2024 and play on that school’s baseball team.
“I’m very excited and really blessed just to have the opportunity to be able to play for a school like Stonehill,” Bell said. “It’s a long journey and it’s been a lot of work to get to this point. This is really just scratching the surface and I’m just really excited for a new beginning.”
“Hunter is a coach’s dream,” said Camden Hills baseball coach Ben Rollins. “He is a real ‘First-one-in, last-one-out’ -kind of worker. You practically have to pull him off the field at the end of practice and I’d often find him hanging around for jayvee practices long after most guys had left. I always knew we had a chance to succeed when he was on the mound or in the batter’s box.”
Bell, who plays baseball and basketball for the Windjammers, has one year of high school baseball to focus on before he turns the page to play with the Skyhawks in Massachusetts.
He was given a scholarship commitment by the school, though he cannot sign his official National Letter of Intent until November.
Bell, a southpaw, blossomed on the mound this season with the Windjammers as he posted a stellar 2.70 earned-run average and struck out 42 over 33 2/3 innings of work.
He also plays travel baseball and pitches for 17u Maine Lightning out of Portland. He was set to participate in a Diamond Nation Invitational baseball tournament with that team in Flemington, N.J.
Bell said the most significant change to his regimen has been to work with pitching coach Matt Johnston in Portland, which he said has made a world of difference.
“He’s incredible,” said Rollins of Johnston. “He’s helped me a lot mechanically and helps me find how to move smooth on the mound and, ultimately, that’s what helps me perform at the levels I need to perform at.”
Bell also made the decision about 18 months ago to focus solely on pitching. He still bats for Camden Hills, but his travel team uses its designated hitter spot when Bell’s spot comes in the batting order.
He had four hits at the plate as a junior for the Windjammers, but also has 20 hits, 16 walks and 20 runs over his first three varsity seasons.
Bell throws a fastball, curveball, changeup and slider, with his fastball tops out at 88 miles per hour. He primarily throws the first three pitches and is still honing his slider.
Bell said the University of Maine, University of Rhode Island and Southern New Hampshire University also also in contact, but the soon-to-be high school senior made his decision official after he visited the Stonehill campus on Friday, Aug. 4.
“It was amazing,” he said. “The campus was beautiful, the coaches were awesome and I just felt at home and felt wanted there.”
He added the support he receives — from family and friends and defense behind him on the mound at Camden Hills and in travel baseball — is invaluable in terms of his success.
Rollins said Bell is “extremely dedicated to his craft and I’m happy to see his hard work pay off.”
“His growth this year as a pitcher was very impressive,” the coach and former Windjammer said. “He has always had a great arsenal but he became increasingly aware and confident in terms of situational pitching.”
Bell's parents are James and Ashley Bell of Rockport.