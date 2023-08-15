Baseball

ROCKPORT — As a junior, Camden Hills Regional High School's Hunter Bell grew by leaps and bounds on the pitching mound in the spring of 2023.

And his hard work has started to reap more benefits than simply team wins, high strikeout numbers or a low earned-run average as the 18-year-old Rockport resident has verbally committed to attend Division I Stonehill College in Easton, Mass in 2024 and play on that school’s baseball team.

