ROCKPORT — They skated high and low, tussled for position and relied heavily on their knee and elbow pads, wrist and mouth guards, and helmets to keep them safe for the inevitable falls to the track as members of the Rock Coast Roller Derby, on this night, experienced sheer athletic joy.
Despite being thwarted at every turn, the smiles and ensuing laughter were palpable.
In its first official bout since 2018, the Midcoast's premier roller derby league battled the Aroostook Roller Derby BiohazARDs of Caribou on Saturday, June 24 at the Midcoast Recreation Center.
It was raucous fun for the participants and 400 fans who turned out for RCRD's triumphant return to the track. ARD beat RCRD 214-122.
The derby skaters will continue that fun when they host Boston Roller Derby on Saturday, July 15 at the MRC.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with the first whistle at 6 p.m. General admission tickets will be available for $10 at the door, with cash and Venmo accepted. As a special gesture, children ages 12 and younger will be granted free entry, to ensure a family-friendly atmosphere.
As usual, RCRD's first event in June showcased athleticism, skill and camaraderie.
The local squad includes captains Lil Space Lazer and Raz McStabz, along with Ashlee, Brawler, CrazieNess, Fish Feet, Gnarwen, Jolly Dodger, KTNT, Lady Vader, Nacho Friend, Nayus Ex Machina, RockSlide, Smacks on Deck, Sweet Lady Pro-Pain, Glitterella, Charmageddon and Bad Luck Baby.
BiohazARDs included Jane Austentatious, Barracuda Barbie, Mother Trucker, Legzzz, Wolfe-E, Maverick, Sprockett, Wheelie Mad, Wings, Thoréal, Malice Borealiz, Treble Makeher and Valkyrie.
The basics of roller derby are two teams play two 30-minute periods. Each period consists of multiple "jams." Each jam is an opportunity for a team to score points and ends after two minutes or when the leader Jammer calls off the jam.
It is legal for a skater to block opponents with their hips, bottom and shoulders. It is not legal to block to the back, trip, elbow, or back talk officials. Players who commit illegal actions are penalized 30 seconds and their team plays short for that time.
There are jam starts, first pass and second pass areas on the track. There are Jammers, Blockers and Pivots. Jammers wear a star on their helmets and are the scoring players. The Jammer attempts to pass the opponents as many times as possible by sprinting around the track and lapping the pack.
As part of its commitment to give back, for the June 24 event, RCRD donated a portion of the ticket sales to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Eddie "Nacho Daddy" Baker, who fought long and hard through the darkness of Alzheimer's, said Amanda "Pain" Fagan.
"Rock Coast Roller Derby provided a haven for Nacho Friend and Nacho Daddy and he is greatly missed," she said.
The event coincided with The Longest Day, an initiative that raises awareness and funds to combat Alzheimer's.
On June 21, and the following days, participants worldwide engage in various fundraising activities to fight the darkness of the debilitating disease.
"Rock Coast Roller Derby proudly joins the global effort," Fagan said.
At each home event, attendees will have the opportunity to savor food from vendors such as Brother Shucker and The Scone Goddess.
At the July 15 event, RCRD will donate a portion of the ticket sales to OUT Maine. OUT Maine works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and gender identities.
Rock Coast Roller Derby is the Midcoast's only roller derby league. Its mission is to empower members to be strong, healthy, and confident, while providing a fun, safe, competitive, and social outlet through the sport of roller derby.
RCRD is welcoming to anyone who is passionate about roller derby and embodies our mission statement and core values, Fagan said.
It is a skater-owned, volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, founded in 2011. The group has been member of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) since 2014.
Rock Coast Roller Derby’s vision is to be an inclusive, diverse community that takes pride in supporting one another as well as other organizations within the Midcoast community. As a democratically-run, competitive roller derby league, "we strive to foster a safe environment for members to find their voice and their power, train our members to be strong in body and in mind, demonstrate good sportsmanship, and help further promote the sport of roller derby in our community and beyond," stated a press release from the group.