ROCKPORT — They skated high and low, tussled for position and relied heavily on their knee and elbow pads, wrist and mouth guards, and helmets to keep them safe for the inevitable falls to the track as members of the Rock Coast Roller Derby, on this night, experienced sheer athletic joy.

Despite being thwarted at every turn, the smiles and ensuing laughter were palpable.

Scenes from the Rock Coast Roller Derby versus Aroostook Roller Derby on June 24 in Rockport, Maine.

