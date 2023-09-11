Courier-Gazette

HERMON — It may be a new season, but Oceanside knew full well where it was going Friday, Sept. 8 in a road game against Hermon. 

The Mariners lost twice to the Hawks last fall, including a 38-36 home loss — where Oceanside had nearly rallied all the way back from 22 points down and a 49-28 loss in the Class C North semifinals — but got a bit of revenge with a 38-24 road win on the new turf field at Hermon High School.

