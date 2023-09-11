HERMON — It may be a new season, but Oceanside knew full well where it was going Friday, Sept. 8 in a road game against Hermon.
The Mariners lost twice to the Hawks last fall, including a 38-36 home loss — where Oceanside had nearly rallied all the way back from 22 points down and a 49-28 loss in the Class C North semifinals — but got a bit of revenge with a 38-24 road win on the new turf field at Hermon High School.
“Our senior leadership really showed up,” said Oceanside coach Sam Weiss. “We got on them early and almost let them back in it. We didn’t panic and just played our game.”
Cohen Galley was 6-of-11 under center for Oceanside (2-0) for 98 yards and one touchdown, completing passes to Carter Galley (3 catches, 21 yards), Gavin Ripley (2 catches, 45 yards, touchdown) and Maddox Robishaw (22-yard catch).
The visitors were paced on the ground by Cohen Galley (15 carries, 190 yards, 4 touchdowns), Aiden Sergent (11 carries, 58 yards) and Carter Galley (18-yard rush).
“Offensively we took what they gave us,” added Weiss. “With Cohen and Aiden in the backfield, we are always dangerous. We really opened the holes and exploded in the run game.”
The Mariner defense was keyed by Carter Galley (solo, assist), Ripley (4 solos, 7 assists), Cohen Galley (3 solos, 5 assists), Nate Thompson (3 solos, 4 assists), Brady Proctor (4 assists, 0.5 sacks), Kael Sidelinger (2 solos), Chris Mills (2 solos, 2 assists, interception), Robbie Blair (4 solos, 4 assists), Sergent (3 solos, 4 assists, sack), Robishaw (solo, 2 assists, 0.5 sacks), Maddox McMahan (2 solos, 3 assists), Ben Tripp (solo, assist), Joey Brown (assist) and Matthew Bodman (3 solos).
While the offense was clicking, Weiss said “Defense is what really won this game.”
“Defensively we ran and hit,” he said. “It all started up front. We were able to move the line of scrimmage in our favor and it gave us a chance to play downhill and give them some problems. Hermon is a great football team and are very well-coached. I have a feeling we may see them again in the playoffs.”