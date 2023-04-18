Spring 2023 High School Girls Track & Field Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scoreboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Girls Track and Field StandingsBelfast, 0-0, .000Camden Hills, 0-0, .000Islesboro, 0-0, .000Medomak Valley, 0-0, .000Mount View, 0-0, .000Oceanside, 0-0, .000Searsport, 0-0, .000This week's meets: April 21Camden Hills, Mount View at Mount Blue - 3:30 p.m.Oceanside, Belfast, Morse, Monmouth Academy, Kents Hill at Cony - 1 p.m. April 19Medomak Valley at Lawrence - 10 a.m.(Begins regular season.) Remaining schedule:4/26/23 - Medomak Valley at Erskine Academy - 3:30 p.m.4/26/23 - Oceanside, Lincoln Academy, Islesboro at Belfast - 3:30 p.m.4/28/23 - Morse, Mount View, Lawrence, Islesboro at Camden Hills - 3:30 p.m.4/28/23 - Searsport at Ellsworth - 3:30 p.m.4/29/23 - Belfast at Maine Central Institute - 11 a.m.5/3/23 - Belfast at Lawrence - 3:30 p.m.5/4/23 - Camden Hills, Lincoln Academy, Islesboro, Oceanside at Medomak Valley - 3:30 p.m.5/5/23 - Erskine Academy, Nokomis, Maranacook at Mount View - 3:30 p.m.5/5/23 - Searsport at Bucksport - 3:30 p.m.5/10/23 - Cony, Lincoln Academy, Oceanside, Waterville, Islesboro at Belfast - 3:30 p.m.5/11/23 - Camden Hills at Morse - 3:30 p.m.5/11/23 - Skowhegan, Maine Central Institute, Nokomis, Medomak Valley at Mount View - 3:30 p.m.5/12/23 - Searsport at Bangor - 3:30 p.m.5/13/23 - Belfast at Waterville - 10 a.m.5/18/23 - Camden Hills, Islesboro, Lincoln Academy, Oceanside at Medomak Valley - 3:30 p.m.5/18/23 - Belfast at Nkomis - 3:30 p.m.5/19/23 - Mount View, Belfast at Nokomis - 3:30 p.m.5/19/23 - Searsport at Foxcroft Academy - 3:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events