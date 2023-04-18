Spring 2023 High School Girls Tennis Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scoreboard Photo by Mark Haskell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Girls Tennis StandingsCamden Hills, 1-0, 1.000Medomak Valley, 1-0, 1.000Belfast, 0-1, .000Oceanside, 0-1, .000This week's matches:None.Previous scores: April 14Waterville 5, Belfast 0Camden Hills 5, Oxford Hills 0.Medomak by forfeit over Oceanside.(Begins regular season.)Remaining schedule:4/24/23 - Messalonskee at Camden Hills - 4 p.m.4/24/23 - Belfast at Maine Central Institute - 4 p.m.4/24/23 - Oceanside at Winslow - 4 p.m.4/24/23 - Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.4/26/23 - Camden Hills at Brunswick - 3:30 p.m.4/26/23 - Morse at Belfast - 4 p.m.4/26/23 - Oceanside at Cony - 4 p.m.4/26/23 - Erskine Academy at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.4/28/23 - Mount Ararat at Camden Hills - 4 p.m.4/28/23 - Medomak Valley at Maranacook - 4 p.m.5/1/23 - Camden Hills at Mount Blue - 4 p.m.5/1/23 - Brewer at Belfast - 4 p.m.5/1/23 - Oceanside at Medomak Valley - 3:30 p.m.5/3/23 - Morse at Medomak Valley - 3 p.m.5/5/23 - Edward Little at Camden Hills - 4 p.m.5/5/23 - Oceanside at Belfast - 4 p.m.5/5/23 - Medomak Valley at Morse - 4 p.m.5/8/23 - Camden Hills at Lewiston - 6:30 p.m.5/8/23 - Gardiner at Belfast - 4 p.m.5/8/23 - Erskine Academy at Oceanside - 4 p.m.5/8/23 - Medomak Valley at Lincoln Academy - 4 p.m.5/10/23 - Belfast at Cony - 4 p.m.5/10/23 - Camden Hills at Messalonskee - 4 p.m.5/10/23 - Lincoln Academy at Oceanside - 4 p.m.5/11/23 - Belfast at Brewer - 4 p.m.5/12/23 - Medomak Valley at Maine Central Institute - 4 p.m.5/12/23 - Morse at Oceanside - 4 p.m.5/15/23 - Mount Blue at Camden Hills - 4 p.m.5/15/23 - Medomak Valley at Gardiner - 4 p.m.5/15/23 - Belfast at Oceanside - 4 p.m.5/15/23 - Oceanside at Erskine Academy - 4 p.m.5/17/23 - Belfast at Gardiner - 4 p.m.5/17/23 - Cony at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.5/18/23 - Camden Hills at Mount Ararat - 4 p.m.5/18/23 - Washington Academy at Belfast - 4 p.m.5/18/23 - Winslow at Oceanside - 4 p.m.5/22/23 - Brunswick at Camden Hills - 4 p.m.5/23/23 - Winslow at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.5/23/23 - Oceanside at Maranacook - 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events