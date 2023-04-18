Spring 2023 High School Boys Tennis Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scoreboard Photo by Mark Haskell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Tennis StandingsMedomak Valley, 1-0, 1.000Camden Hills, 0-0, .000Belfast, 0-1, .000This week's matches:April 22Camden Hills at Lewiston - 11 a.m.. Previous scores:April 14Medomak Valley 5, Cony 0. April 13Waterville 5, Belfast 0.(Begins regular season.)Remaining schedule:4/24/23 - Camden Hills at Messalonskee - 4 p.m.4/24/23 - Maine Central Institute at Belfast - 4 p.m.4/24/23 - Medomak Valley at Lincoln Academy - 4 p.m.4/26/23 - Belfast at Morse - 4 p.m.4/26/23 - Brunswick at Camden Hills - 4 p.m.4/26/23 - Medomak Valley at Erskine Academy - 4 p.m.4/28/23 - Camden Hills at Mount Ararat - 4 p.m.4/28/23 - Belfast at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.5/1/23 - Mount Blue at Camden Hills - 4 p.m.5/1/23 - Belfast at Brewer - 4 p.m.5/1/23 - Medomak Valley at Waterville - 4 p.m.5/2/23 - Washington Academy at Belfast - 4 p.m.5/3/23 - Medomak Valley at Morse - 4 p.m.5/5/23 - Camden Hills at Edward Little - 4 p.m.5/5/23 - Morse at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.5/8/23 - Lewiston at Camden Hills - 4:30 p.m.5/8/23 - Belfast at Gardiner - 4 p.m.5/8/23 - Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.5/10/23 - Medomak Valley at Waterville - 4 p.m.5/10/23 - Messalonskee at Camden Hills - 4 p.m.5/11/23 - Brewer at Belfast - 4 p.m.5/12/23 - Maine Central Institute at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.5/13/23 - Medomak Valley at Gardiner - 11 a.m.5/15/23 - Camden Hills at Mount Blue - 4 p.m.5/16/23 - Cony at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.5/17/23 - Gardiner at Belfast - 4 p.m.5/18/23 - Mount Ararat at Camden Hills - 4 p.m.5/18/23 - Belfast at Washington Academy - 4 p.m.5/22/23 - Camden Hills at Brunswick - 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events