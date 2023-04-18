Spring 2023 High School Boys Lacrosse Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scoreboard Photo by Ken Waltz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Lacrosse StandingCamden Hills, 1-0, 1.000This week's matches:April 21Winthrop/Maranacook/Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills - 4 p.m. Previous scores:April 14Camden Hills 9, Lincoln Academy 6.(Begins regular season.)Remaining schedule:4/25/23 - Camden Hills at Messalonskee - 4:30 p.m.4/29/23 - Cheverus at Camden Hills - noon.5/2/23 - Camden Hills at Morse/Boothbay Region - 5 p.m.5/6/23 - Camden Hills at Mount Blue - 10 a.m.5/10/23 - Brunswick at Camden Hills - 4 p.m.5/11/23 - Camden Hills at Erskine Academy - 4 p.m.5/13/23 - Camden Hills at Maine Central Institute/Nokomis - 1 p.m.5/16/23 - Camden Hills at Cony - 6 p.m.5/20/23 - Camden Hills at Houlton - noon.5/22/23 - Mount Ararat at Camden Hills - 4 p.m.5/26/23 - Lawrence/Winslow at Camden Hills - 4 p.m.5/31/23 - Hampden Academy at Camden Hills - 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events