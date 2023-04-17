Scoreboard

  • 4/17/23 - Vinalhaven at George Stevens Academy - 11 a.m.
  • 4/17/23 - Vinalhaven at George Stevens Academy - 12:30 p.m.
  • 4/18/23 - Mount Blue at Camden Hills - 4:30 p.m.
  • 4/18/23 - Oceanside at Cony - 1 p.m.
  • 4/19/23 - Belfast at Nokomis - 1 p.m.
  • 4/20/23 - Camden Hills at Oxford Hills - 4 p.m.
  • 4/20/23 - Lawrence at Oceanside - 3:30 p.m.
  • 4/21/23 - Cony at Belfast - noon
  • 4/21/23 - Dexter at Searsport - 4:30 p.m.
  • 4/21/23 - Medomak Valley at Leavitt - 1 p.m.
  • 4/22/23 - Mount View at Waynefleet/North Yarmouth Academy- 11 a.m.
  • 4/22/23 - Mount View at Waynefleet/North Yarmouth Academy - 1 p.m.

Sports Editor

Ken Waltz has been a member of the media 40 years and has received more than 350 Maine and New England Press Association awards. He resides in South Thomaston with his wife, Sarah. He has an adult son, Brandon, and 4-year-old granddaughter, Audrey.

