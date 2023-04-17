This week's games
- 4/17/23 - Vinalhaven at George Stevens Academy - 11 a.m.
- 4/17/23 - Vinalhaven at George Stevens Academy - 12:30 p.m.
- 4/18/23 - Mount Blue at Camden Hills - 4:30 p.m.
- 4/18/23 - Oceanside at Cony - 1 p.m.
- 4/19/23 - Belfast at Nokomis - 1 p.m.
- 4/20/23 - Camden Hills at Oxford Hills - 4 p.m.
- 4/20/23 - Lawrence at Oceanside - 3:30 p.m.
- 4/21/23 - Cony at Belfast - noon
- 4/21/23 - Dexter at Searsport - 4:30 p.m.
- 4/21/23 - Medomak Valley at Leavitt - 1 p.m.
- 4/22/23 - Mount View at Waynefleet/North Yarmouth Academy- 11 a.m.
- 4/22/23 - Mount View at Waynefleet/North Yarmouth Academy - 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL Baseball Standings
- Belfast, 0-0, .000
- Camden Hills, 0-0, .000
- Medomak Valley, 0-0, .000
- Mount View, 0-0, .000
- Oceanside, 0-0, .000
- Searsport, 0-0, .000
- Vinalhaven, 0-0, .000
Schedule
- 4/12/23 - Oceanside at Camden Hills - 4:30 p.m.
- 4/13/23 - Oceanside at Brunswick - 4 p.m.
- 4/13/23 - Mount View at Waterville - 4 p.m.
- 4/14/23 - Foxcroft Academy at Belfast - 4 p.m.
- 4/15/23 - Vinalhaven at Waynefleet - 10:30 a.m.
- 4/15/23 - Vinalhaven at Waynefleet - noon.
- 4/15/23 - Mount View at Bucksport - TBA.
- 4/15/23 - Piccataquis at Searsport - 1:15 p.m.
- 4/15/23 - Katahdin at Searsport - 4:15 p.m.
- 4/15/23 - Gardiner at Oceanside - 10 a.m.
- 4/17/23 - Vinalhaven at George Stevens Academy - 11 a.m.
- 4/17/23 - Vinalhaven at George Stevens Academy - 12:30 p.m.
- 4/18/23 - Mount Blue at Camden Hills - 4:30 p.m.
- 4/18/23 - Oceanside at Cony - 1 p.m.
- 4/19/23 - Belfast at Nokomis - 1 p.m.
- 4/20/23 - Camden Hills at Oxford Hills - 4 p.m.
- 4/20/23 - Lawrence at Oceanside - 3:30 p.m.
- 4/21/23 - Cony at Belfast - noon
- 4/21/23 - Dexter at Searsport - 4:30 p.m.
- 4/21/23 - Medomak Valley at Leavitt - 1 p.m.
- 4/22/23 - Mount View at Waynefleet/North Yarmouth Academy- 11 a.m.
- 4/22/23 - Mount View at Waynefleet/North Yarmouth Academy - 1 p.m.
- 4/24/23 - Brewer at Camden Hills - 4:30 p.m.
- 4/24/23 - Belfast at Lincoln Academy - 4 p.m.
- 4/24/23 - Searsport at Bangor Christian - 4:30 p.m.
- 4/24/23 - Waterville at Oceanside - 4 p.m.
- 4/24/23 - Morse at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.
- 4/25/23 - Vinalhaven at Forest Hills - 11 a.m.
- 4/25/23 - Vinalhaven at Forest Hills - 1 p.m.
- 4/26/23 - Saint Dominic at Mount View - 4 p.m.
- 4/26/23 - Lincoln Academy at Camden Hills - 4:30 p.m.
- 4/26/23 - Oceanside at Nokomis - 4 p.m.
- 4/26/23 - Medomak Valley at Belfast - 4 p.m.
- 4/27/23 - Searsport at George Stevens Academy - 4:30 p.m.
- 4/28/23 - Waterville at Belfast - 4 p.m.
- 4/28/23 - Gardiner at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.
- 4/29/23 - Mount View at Traip - noon
- 4/29/23 - Mount View at Traip - 2 p.m.
- 4/29/23 - Searsport at Narraguagus - 1 p.m.
- 5/1/23 - Belfast at Oceanside - 4 p.m.
- 5/1/23 - Camden Hills at Brunswick - 4 p.m.
- 5/1/23 - Bangor Christian at Searsport - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/1/23 - Medomak Valley at Lincoln Academy - 4 p.m.
- 5/3/23 - Mount View at Saint Dominic - 3:30 p.m.
- 5/3/23 - Lawrence at Belfast - 4 p.m.
- 5/3/23 - Vinalhaven at Rangeley - 11 a.m.
- 5/3/23 - Vinalhaven at Rangeley - 1 p.m.
- 5/3/23 - Woodland at Searsport - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/3/23 - Medomak Valley at Waterville - 4 p.m.
- 5/3/23 - Oceanside at Winslow - 4 p.m.
- 5/5/23 - Erskine Academy at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.
- 5/5/23 - Belfast at Cony - 4:15 p.m.
- 5/5/23 - Searsport at Bucksport - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/6/23 - Rangeley at Vinalhaven - 11 a.m.
- 5/6/23 - Rangeley at Vinalhaven - 1 p.m.
- 5/6/23 - Skowhegan at Camden Hills - 1 p.m.
- 5/6/23 - Old Orchard Beach at Mount View - 1 p.m.
- 5/6/23 - Old Orchard Beach at Mount View - 3 p.m.
- 5/8/23 - Winslow at Belfast - 4 p.m.
- 5/8/23 - George Stevens Academy at Searsport - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/8/23 - Camden Hills at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.
- 5/8/23 - Lincoln Academy at Oceanside - 4 p.m.
- 5/8/23 - Vinalhaven at Forest Hills - 2:30 p.m.
- 5/8/23 - Vinalhaven at Forest Hills - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/9/23 - Vinalhaven at Greenville - 9 a.m.
- 5/9/23 - Vinalhaven at Greenville - 11 a.m.
- 5/10/23 - Belfast at Waterville - 4 p.m.
- 5/10/23 - Brunswick at Camden Hills - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/10/23 - Medomak Valley at Morse - 4 p.m.
- 5/10/23 - Oceanside at Mount View - 4 p.m.
- 5/12/23 - Camden Hills at Edward Little - 4 p.m.
- 5/12/23 - Sumner at Searsport - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/12/23 - Medomak Valley at Gardiner - 4 p.m.
- 5/13/23 - Vinalhaven at Richmond - 11 a.m.
- 5/13/23 - Vinalhaven at Richmond - 1 p.m.
- 5/13/23 - Nokomis at Oceanside - 11 a.m.
- 5/15/23 - Camden Hills at Hampden Academy - 4:15 p.m.
- 5/15/23 - Belfast at Lawrence - 4 p.m.
- 5/15/23 - Maranacook at Mount View - 4 p.m.
- 5/15/23 - Searsport at Dexter - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/15/23 - Oceanside at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.
- 5/17/23 - Mount Ararat at Camden Hills - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/17/23 - Medomak Valley at Erskine Academy - 4 p.m.
- 5/17/23 - Lincoln Academy at Belfast - 4 p.m.
- 5/17/23 - Stearns at Searsport - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/17/23 - Oceanside at Waterville - 4 p.m.
- 5/18/23 - Mount View at Maine Central Institute - 4 p.m.
- 5/19/23 - Camden Hills at Lewiston - 4 p.m.
- 5/19/23 - Belfast at Winslow - 4 p.m.
- 5/19/23 - Narraguagus at Searsport - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/19/23 - Cony at Oceanside - 4 p.m.
- 5/19/23 - Leavitt at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.
- 5/22/23 - Camden Hills at Bangor - 7 p.m.
- 5/22/23 - Searsport at Woodland - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/22/23 - Mount View at Maranacook - 4 p.m.
- 5/22/23 - Winslow at Oceanside - 4 p.m.
- 5/22/23 - Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.
- 5/24/23 - Camden Hills at Mount Ararat - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/24/23 - Searsport at Sumner - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/24/23 - Oceanside at Lincoln Academy - 4 p.m.
- 5/24/23 - Belfast at Medomak Valley - 4 p.m.
- 5/26/23 - Messalonskee at Camden Hills - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/26/23 - Maine Central Institute at Mount View - 4 p.m.
- 5/26/23 - Bucksport at Searsport - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/26/23 - Oceanside at Belfast - 4 p.m.
- 5/26/23 - Valley at Vinalhaven - 5 p.m.
- 5/27/23 - Valley at Vinalhaven 9 a.m.
- 5/27/23 - Valley at Vinalhaven - 11 a.m.
- 5/27/23 - Sacopee Valley at Mount View - 1 p.m.
- 5/27/23 - Sacopee Valley at Mount View - 3 p.m.
- 5/29/23 - Searsport at Stearns - 4:30 p.m.
- 5/30/23 - Mount View at at Belfast - 4 p.m.
- 5/30/23 - Medomak Valley at Oceanside - 4 p.m.
- 5/31/23 - Hampden Academy at Camden Hills - 4:30 p.m.