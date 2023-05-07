Courier-Gazette

right whale NOAA

Scientists from the New England Aquarium warn of critically low birth rates for North Atlantic right whales. Above, a mother right whale swims with her calf.

 NOAA PHOTO

BOSTON — The number of mother-calf pairs of federally protected North Atlantic right whales is far below the number needed to sustain their population, scientists with the New England Aquarium’s right whale research program reported mid-April as the calving season ended.

“There were half as many right whales born this past decade,” said senior scientist Philip Hamilton, who leads the research program. “To reach the previous decade’s number, we would need an average of 22 right whales born each year.”

