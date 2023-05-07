BOSTON — The number of mother-calf pairs of federally protected North Atlantic right whales is far below the number needed to sustain their population, scientists with the New England Aquarium’s right whale research program reported mid-April as the calving season ended.
“There were half as many right whales born this past decade,” said senior scientist Philip Hamilton, who leads the research program. “To reach the previous decade’s number, we would need an average of 22 right whales born each year.”
From 2014-2023 scientists documented 108 calves born, while in the previous decade, from 2004–2013, the number of birthed calves was 216, a declining trend for the species. The right whale population is estimated at fewer than 350.
The Aquarium report comes as Congress discusses a proposed bill, the RESCUE Whales Act, that would void the six-year delay of any new federal fishing regulations to further protect right whales. Governor Janet Mills and the state congressional delegation had successfully lobbied for the delay, which was included in a December 2022 federal omnibus bill. And, the Maine Lobstermen’s Association has appealed the new fishing regulations in federal court.
Ocean scientist Bill McWeeny, a Brooksville resident and a founder of the Maine Coalition for Right Whales, said he believes the six-year “pause” will do more harm to right whales. He pointed to testimony by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution marine biologist Michael Moore at a public hearing on the proposed act showing that functional extinction “is right around the corner.”
“We’ve had four documented entanglements of right whales this year, since January, and one is almost certainly dead,” McWeeny said. “It’s happening all the time. Everyone says it’s all happening in Canada, but if you look at those large whale entanglements, seven out of 11 happened in Maine.”
Since 2020, lobsterfishing gear uses state colors — Maine’s is purple — to help identify where a whale gets entangled. McWeeny said four minke and three humpback whales were documented as entangled in purple gear this year.
“It’s happening, it’s just not happening to right whales [that are] being documented,” McWeeny said. “The Marine Mammal Protection Act states very specifically that NOAA should work towards zero: no takes of any marine mammals.”
There has not been a documented right whale entanglement in Maine gear since 2004.
Right whales give birth in the warmer waters off the Southeastern U.S. between mid-November and mid-April after a year-long pregnancy. Females reach sexual maturity at about age 10, with scientists considering three years a normal or healthy interval between births. Now the current average is 7 to 10 years, with stress caused by entanglements in fishing gear and ship strikes believed to be “one of the reasons that females are calving less or not at all,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
“As right whales shift their habitat use as a result of climate change and availability of food resources, the animals are at greater risk of both vessel strikes and entanglements in fishing gear along the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada,” Aquarium scientists report.
Nearly 50 female whales over the age of 10 seen in recent years have not calved, the Aquarium noted in its press release. One female, Pilgrim, was the only new mother of the current calving season — she broke the recent pattern by birthing at 10 years of age.
“We have found that some mothers feed elsewhere, though we don’t always know where. That’s why ongoing research and monitoring is so critical to both understanding and protecting this species,” Hamilton said.
A 12th calf, with no observed mother, was found dead under a pier in Morehead City, N.C., in January.
As a one-time fisherman himself, McWeeny said he “knows fishermen don’t want to hurt any of the animals out there including whales. But the fact is, some whales are being accidentally entangled in Maine, as well as other places up and down the East Coast.”