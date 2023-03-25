Courier-Gazette

The Knox County Regional Airport.

OWLS HEAD -- Opponents to the Knox County Regional Airport are circulating another petition that seeks to amend the town's zoning ordinance and bypass the work being done by an advisory committee which began work after the same opponents had successfully petitioned for a six-month moratorium on any projects at the airport.

Select Board Chair Gordon Page expressed frustration that those circulating the petition had declined to provide him a copy of the document. He eventually got one given to him.

