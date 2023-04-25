PBMC to expand lab hours Apr 25, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courier-Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center will expand outpatient lab hours beginning Monday, May 1.The lab will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.. Monday through Friday, after operating on an abbreviated schedule for more than a year due to staffing challenges.For more information, visit Outpatient Lab Services, Pen Bay Medical or mainehealth.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Popular Gallery owner to return to Camden after 28 years in Rockland Knox County court news Police charge juvenile with theft; seek other two involved Public safety crews respond to double overdose in Rockland Knox County deed transfers April 6, 2023, through April 12, 2023 Biz Briefs Vintage Accents “Mischievous Magpie” Is Live! Union Farm Equipment- Chip, Split & Drive Open House flyer is here! Fighting Hunger: First National Bank Donates $25,000 to Local Food Pantries Fighting Hunger: First National Bank Donates $25,000 to Local Food Pantries THE DUCKS ARE COMING! More Biz Briefs Biz Offers Six Businesses Spring Hop is coming! THE DUCKS ARE COMING! Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea at Belfast United Methodist Church Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea @ Belfast United Methodist Church Take a trip off the beaten path! More Biz Offers