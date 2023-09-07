You chose Owls Head
I have a few takeaways from the Monday night, Aug. 28 annual town meeting in Owls Head.
First of all, I would like to congratulate the majority of the residents for showing up and voting to put an end to this debate about the airport that is largely brought forward by out-of-state implants that are bothered by the airport noise. I know this won’t be the end of it, but to me it felt like we said, “enough is enough.”
I have lived in Owls Head full time for 20 years. I moved here largely because of the airport, but also because it’s a wonderful village, often overlooked by the throngs of tourists that invade the town I grew up in, Camden.
I have kept a plane at KRKD for 15 years. It’s not a multi-million-dollar jet; in fact, it probably costs less than your car or truck. There are many other planes kept on the field full time that are worth the same or even less than mine. General aviation, as we call it, is not just for the superrich.
That is misconception number one.
Number two, voting yes or no on Article 30 wasn’t going to make a bit of difference as to how many planes come and go from our airport. There is literally nothing any of us can do to stem the number of planes that choose to use KRKD.
Maine was discovered in 1604 and people have been coming here in droves ever since. People that can afford it will come by airplane and there is nothing you or I can do about that.
The good news is that they spend gobs of money around here. Not necessarily right here in Owls Head, but they employ hundreds if not thousands of local people in the Midcoast region. Yacht captains, landscapers, house keepers, builders, pilots, not to mention the markets, florists, lobsterman, doctors, restaurants, private chefs — you get the picture. We all benefit from these wealthy visitors.
Number three, airport development is necessary, and it will not affect the number of flights or the size of the planes. We need more hangars, and the taxi ways make things safer.
The runways are not getting lengthened. It is possible to fly the largest private jet made into Owls Head right now (excluding jumbo jets that have been converted, like Mr. Trump’s 757). The Bombardier Global 7500 is the world’s largest business jet, and while it cannot take off or land here fully loaded, it can do so when it takes off or lands with a reduced load, and they do.
These planes are about the same size as a 737. And guess what? You’re not going to stop them from using KRKD.
Does this mean a 737 can land here? No, not if they want to leave.
The runways here cannot get any longer, and to support the weight of any larger aircraft they will have to be torn up and rebuilt. This isn’t happening, and the only way to lengthen the runways would be to reroute Route 73.
The group that is so adamantly opposed to airport development, not expansion, stood up and walked out of the town meeting after they were defeated by a landslide. They didn’t bother to stay and vote on Article 31, and that was a slap in the face to the Town of Owls Head.
They say they have the town’s best interests in mind, but their hasty retreat made it clear that they are really just anti-airport.
Article 31 came down to a very close vote, and it would have been interesting to see what the outcome would have been had they stuck around and voted. I figured maybe they left so they could go pick up all the signs they posted around town, but as of noon today they are still up.
So, I say this to the “Friends of Owls Head,” try contributing to the community in a positive way instead of dividing us. We live here because it’s a nice place to live. Even with the airport, the lobster boats, the loud trucks, the gravel pit… You chose Owls Head, Owls Head didn’t choose you.
Gus Lookner
Owls Head