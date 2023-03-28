Letters to the Editor

At the Select Board Meeting on Tuesday evening, the Select Board cut short a discussion of the Montgomery Dam, leaving citizens literally standing at the podium patiently waiting for a turn to speak.

Three members of the Select Board — Bob Falciani, Alison McKellar, and Sophie Romana — turned down a motion that would have allowed Camden voters a chance to vote on funding repairs to the Montgomery Dam. These Select Board members have acted consistently to deny an open discussion and any sort of vote by the people of Camden on whether or not to preserve the Montgomery Dam. The dam and waterfall are an icon and central feature of Camden's downtown and waterfront.

