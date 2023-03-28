At the Select Board Meeting on Tuesday evening, the Select Board cut short a discussion of the Montgomery Dam, leaving citizens literally standing at the podium patiently waiting for a turn to speak.
Three members of the Select Board — Bob Falciani, Alison McKellar, and Sophie Romana — turned down a motion that would have allowed Camden voters a chance to vote on funding repairs to the Montgomery Dam. These Select Board members have acted consistently to deny an open discussion and any sort of vote by the people of Camden on whether or not to preserve the Montgomery Dam. The dam and waterfall are an icon and central feature of Camden's downtown and waterfront.
In November of 2021, these same Select Board members, in legally dubious fashion, voted against hundreds of petitioners who were seeking a chance to vote on saving the waterfall.
Ironically, these same Board members were patting themselves on the back earlier in the evening for offering the citizens a right to vote on another controversial issue, a retail marijuana store in Camden. Bob Falciani said the voters of Camden should have a say in the issue. Sophie Romana chimed in, "We owe it to all voters in town to say yea or nay" on the issue. These Select Board members resort to democracy only when it suits their own agenda, not when the people of the town are truly seeking to be heard.