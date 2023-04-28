Wabberjocky By Ralph (Doc) Wallace Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I think I see the Biden clear,But, then perhaps, it’s Trump I fear.Of both the public doth despise,Are neither fit for human eyes?So let not Republicans rejoiceWhile Democrats try for single voice.The GOP still struggles proudWhile Dems seem so very loud,And, Joe, forsooth, is waxing oldAnd Donald will not do as told.So this election I’ll not cheerSince, surely ‘twill be won on fear.Doc WallaceRockport Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Political Cartoon Space case Illustrated by Dan Kirchoff 8 hrs ago Local Events Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists