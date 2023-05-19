Letters to the Editor

A rich community includes people of all ages, the young and the old. Often, we focus too much on the diminished physical capacity that age brings; something to be serviced for money.

But it is my sincere belief that the young need the old, just as the old need the young. Young people need to hear the wisdom of experience. But it is more than that. The young need the opportunity to understand the vulnerability that comes with aging. Young people in their strength and energy need the opportunity to be of service. It is important that they get to feel the simple pleasure of being of use to another person — of helping without the chance to gain. This lesson is a critical piece of youth development into fully realized human beings.

Recommended for you