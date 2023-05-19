A rich community includes people of all ages, the young and the old. Often, we focus too much on the diminished physical capacity that age brings; something to be serviced for money.
But it is my sincere belief that the young need the old, just as the old need the young. Young people need to hear the wisdom of experience. But it is more than that. The young need the opportunity to understand the vulnerability that comes with aging. Young people in their strength and energy need the opportunity to be of service. It is important that they get to feel the simple pleasure of being of use to another person — of helping without the chance to gain. This lesson is a critical piece of youth development into fully realized human beings.
And for the older population, who have led courageous and accomplished working lives, it is humbling to be vulnerable — to need help. But their voluntary exposure of vulnerability is not participation in charity or an expression of weakness. It is a necessary lesson for the young. The aging-in-place, by giving our youth the opportunity to help them, are performing a valuable service to the community. These lessons are needed to form our youth into the best kind of adults. Conversely, when trust is rewarded by acts of kindness, vulnerability is dignified. The confidence to expose one’s vulnerability publicly is the hallmark of a truly civilized place.
But unfortunately, of late, in the cities, we have seen drug dependence deprive many youths of their humanity. And rather than help an elderly person cross the street, they punch them in the face. That is an example we don’t wish to follow here. Not even a little. We need to ensure that our community continues to make our elder population feel confident that their vulnerability is valued by our community, and not something to be exploited.
As an elderlaw attorney, I’m given the privileged view of the thoughts and concerns of our aging-in-place population. The recent spate of crime in our community increases their stress levels. There are studies that have found that legal marijuana shops are linked to higher levels of property crime in nearby areas.
Anecdotally, the recent “juvenile crime wave” in Rockland, and recent reports of property crime in Camden may be correlated to the concentrated multitude of legal pot shops in the Midcoast. The recent spate of opportunistic crime may be just a precursor to a rise that will come because of increased cannabis use among youth. Our aging in place population is the most vulnerable to that crime.
I urge every Camden voter to vote no to both Articles 3 & 4 on June 13 in Camden. Voting yes sends the wrong message. We don’t need any more pot shops.