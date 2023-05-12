Over the past several weeks we’ve seen commentary in the Herald from pot shop owner Mark Benjamin — the individual who’s leading the effort to open marijuana stores in Camden — in which he continues to spread false information while hurling childish insults at our organization’s members who represent the concerns of a wide swath of our town.
On the disinformation front, Benjamin was most recently quoted in the May 5th paper “disput[ing] the claims that Botany is working to serve out-of-state investors.” The State of Maine’s website — which is open for all to see — shows that only 3 of Botany’s 14 owners live in Camden, and 6 live across 5 states outside of Maine. This information has also been publicly available on our website from the day we launched it: camdencares.me/botanyowners.
Benjamin says that our group is “personally attacking” him for doing what anyone in our position would do: check the facts and share the truth.
We believe our town deserves to know about who is trying to change our laws, especially when it comes to something as controversial as selling marijuana in our commercial districts. Fact checking isn’t a personal attack, it’s a moral obligation, and we’ll do it again to anyone who tries to bring bad things to our good town.
When it comes to personal insults, Benjamin continues to call us names. He seems to have a fondness for using former First Ladies as adjectives to describe the members of our nonprofit organization, and anyone else who is opposed to having pot shops in Camden.
He first invoked Nancy Reagan to call us hysterics “who should be ignored.” Then he went with “pearl clutchers” – a Barbara Bush reference. On social media, someone who was clearly using his talking points went with Tipper Gore, who famously led the charge to put parental advisory labels on music album covers in the 90s.
There’s a reason for all this First Lady talk and bullying: Benjamin and his team are trying to paint us as out-of-touch with modern times (well, he explicitly invited us to the 21st century too). He’s using classic in-group, out-group psychology and his message is clear: If you’re not into having pot shops in Camden, you’re not cool.
It’s as if we’re all back in high school.
But we’re not — we’re adults. Parents and non-parents. Married, divorced, and single. We’re a community of family and friends. And we’ve grown up and know that drugs can be as harmful as they can be pleasurable.
Adult use of marijuana is a choice. But like any drug, it can lead to misuse and devastate people and communities.
I’ve been volunteering for years now in Knox County, counseling people with substance misuse disorders. Whether they are seeking treatment for opioids, alcohol, marijuana, or anything else, the stories I hear almost always have one thread in common: When they first started using drugs (which most often begins with marijuana), they were trying to be “cool.” They were trying to fit in.
Over time, what began as cool became an addiction. They became withdrawn. They began to harm their relationships with family and friends. They began to harm themselves. What started as cool eventually became suffering, and they finally decided to seek help. It has been the honor of my lifetime for them to take my hand and let me in.
We’re seeing an increasing number of people who are addicted to marijuana — a drug that so many have been misled to believe is benign and non-addictive — reach out for help. A recent study from the Oregon Health & Science University is just one of many proof points: adolescent cannabis abuse has increased dramatically since normalization began — by 245% between 2000 and 2020. And that’s just kids.
So fine: Call me Nancy Reagan. Call me Tipper Gore. Call me a nerd. Call me whatever you want. All we care about is our kids, our community, and our quality of life.
This isn’t high school. We have a very adult decision to make that will affect all our lives. I hope you’ll give this the attention it deserves. This isn’t an off-year election that you can sit out on. Vote no — twice — to articles 3 and 4 on the June 13 ballot.