Letters to the Editor

Over the past several weeks we’ve seen commentary in the Herald from pot shop owner Mark Benjamin — the individual who’s leading the effort to open marijuana stores in Camden — in which he continues to spread false information while hurling childish insults at our organization’s members who represent the concerns of a wide swath of our town.

On the disinformation front, Benjamin was most recently quoted in the May 5th paper “disput[ing] the claims that Botany is working to serve out-of-state investors.” The State of Maine’s website — which is open for all to see — shows that only 3 of Botany’s 14 owners live in Camden, and 6 live across 5 states outside of Maine. This information has also been publicly available on our website from the day we launched it: camdencares.me/botanyowners.

