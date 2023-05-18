Letters to the Editor

A vote for Wendy Pieh for House District 45 is a vote for a person with a broad background and legislative experience to deal with the many social, economic and cultural challenges we face. She's the Democratic candidate for the June 13 special election in District 45 — Washington, Waldoboro, Friendship, Bremen, and Louds Island.

With eight years of leadership experience in the State Legislature, she earned a reputation for her collaborative skills — sorely needed in these divisive times. She co-chaired the important Joint Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee, and served on the Marine Resources Committee, all vital to our region.

