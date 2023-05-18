A vote for Wendy Pieh for House District 45 is a vote for a person with a broad background and legislative experience to deal with the many social, economic and cultural challenges we face. She's the Democratic candidate for the June 13 special election in District 45 — Washington, Waldoboro, Friendship, Bremen, and Louds Island.
With eight years of leadership experience in the State Legislature, she earned a reputation for her collaborative skills — sorely needed in these divisive times. She co-chaired the important Joint Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee, and served on the Marine Resources Committee, all vital to our region.
Wendy’s a successful farmer and businesswoman, engaged in the private marketplace, but also active in her town. She currently chairs the Bremen Select Board and served on the Bremen School Board. She has international experience working with mixed racial groups in Southern Africa.
Maine is and can be a model for the nation. We tackle issues of national and even international importance — climate change, affordable health care and housing, immigration and aspirations of new Americans, protections of reproductive rights and voting rights of our citizenry. Maine has the oldest aging population in the country — and District 45 older yet! When in the legislature, Wendy led a bill to help support spousal members providing home care prohibited by federal law at that time.
Wendy's experience and leadership has been tested. She’ll help heal the divisiveness that affects this nation. Wendy's stepping up to listen and represent us all.