I am writing to urge voters in House District 45 (Friendship, Washington, Bremen, Louds Island Township, and Waldoboro) to vote for Abden Simmons in a special general election June 13.
A lifelong resident of Waldoboro, Abden has long served citizens in his district and hometown at both state and local levels. He has been a selectman for the past eight years and served in the Maine House of Representatives from 2016-2018. In these capacities he has consistently demonstrated a willingness to work for the betterment of state and community.
A commercial fisherman for over 25 years, Abden believes primary concerns that need to be addressed are protecting our environment and natural resources, which support Maine’s commercial fishing and tourism industries. Also on Abden’s list of important concerns are finding ways to lower individual and business taxes, provide quality and affordable health care by funding, training and recruiting health care professionals to Maine and promoting business-friendly policies to attract new working opportunities. He continues to serve on the Department of Marine Resources Advisory Council, is a former Director of the Maine Elver Fisherman’s Association and is an active supporter of Vets on the Water.
Come June 13, voters in House District 45 will have a unique opportunity to elect a person who is dedicated to working for the betterment of state and community. I urge you to vote for Abden Simmons.