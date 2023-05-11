Letters to the Editor

I am writing to urge voters in House District 45 (Friendship, Washington, Bremen, Louds Island Township, and Waldoboro) to vote for Abden Simmons in a special general election June 13.

A lifelong resident of Waldoboro, Abden has long served citizens in his district and hometown at both state and local levels. He has been a selectman for the past eight years and served in the Maine House of Representatives from 2016-2018. In these capacities he has consistently demonstrated a willingness to work for the betterment of state and community.

