Letters to the Editor

We in the industrialized countries truly are fortunate and privileged. Our democratic vote-based governing system gives us the opportunity to voice our support for or opposition to such developments as, for example, a quarry or mine in our neighborhood. Industries are monitored and regulated to keep our air and water clean. We also have the recourse of the courts if a protest does not stop or alter an unwanted project.

Sadly, these avenues are not available to the billions of people in those parts of the world that supply us with the products we demand to improve our lives and satisfy our desire for a clean and green environment.

