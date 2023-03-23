We in the industrialized countries truly are fortunate and privileged. Our democratic vote-based governing system gives us the opportunity to voice our support for or opposition to such developments as, for example, a quarry or mine in our neighborhood. Industries are monitored and regulated to keep our air and water clean. We also have the recourse of the courts if a protest does not stop or alter an unwanted project.
Sadly, these avenues are not available to the billions of people in those parts of the world that supply us with the products we demand to improve our lives and satisfy our desire for a clean and green environment.
The staggering quantities of mineral resources needed for a conversion to an electric-only Western world now come and will continue to come mostly from Asia and Africa since we do not wish to have the associated poisons and pollution near us.
It has been calculated that a single solar panel uses more than 2 pounds of copper which creates around 450 pounds of mining sludge. Multiply that manifold for an electric car. The sludge or tailings consist of finely ground ore dissolved in strong acids, bases or other solvents. This broth is high in arsenic, cadmium, mercury, lead and other heavy metals which are highly toxic.
The millions of solar panels, electric motors, batteries, transmission lines and associated equipment will require hundreds of millions of tons of copper and other metals extracted and processed in places where no local protest can oppose the environmental damage.
The energy for industries producing these materials for us comes from an ever-growing number of coal-fired power plants. China, for example, is building dozens, as we shut ours down, and there are no protests allowed in China. Nor in Congo where nickel and cobalt are mined, with devastating environmental results.
Fortunately, all of that is happening far, far away.