The Supreme Court is expected to be honest and honorable in determining and interpreting the law of the land. However, it appears this Court has taken it upon itself to make law rather than to interpret it, ignoring precedent. The ruling last year on abortion, for instance, defied both 50 years of precedent, and the justices’ own statements during confirmation hearings in support of precedent when determining cases, especially concerning Roe v Wade. They defied precedent again earlier this month in ruling against affirmative action and gay rights (the latter on a false claim that should never have reached the court's docket). They have continued down this road with regard to voting rights and free speech.
Their 6-3 conservative majority seems intent on taking this country back 100 or more years. Their rulings seem based more on their personal religious doctrine than on existing law. And they aren't finished yet. If Clarence Thomas gets his way, abortion and women's rights will continue to be undermined to the point of making contraception illegal.
As of the moment, there is not even an ethics code the Supremes have to follow, Chief Justice Roberts refuses to meet with a Senate committee to discuss the issue of Court ethics. Several of the conservative male justices have been receiving expensive gifts which have gone unreported by the justices, including vacations from well-heeled private individuals who have issues coming up before the Court. It is time for term limits for members of the Court rather than life-time appointments. Since they are appointed not elected, there must be a way to make them more accountable to the public. They are not gods on pedestals and they should not be treated that way. They are endangering our Democracy particularly with regard to the rights of women, gays and minorities.
I plan to write to my senators and congress members urging them to take some action.