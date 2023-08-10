Letters to the Editor

On Aug. 28, the citizens of Owls Head will be asked to vote on a proposal that will prohibit any growth or construction at the Knox County Airport unless approved by a town vote. I strongly oppose this proposal and I urge the voters of Owls Head to vote it down. The proposal represents extreme governmental oversight that I believe any of us would object to if it applied to our own property. The mechanism for the proposal is not well thought out and the numerous assumptions regarding how it will work have not been included in the proposal. Finally, there is simply no good reason for imposing this on the airport.

The town has two strong interests regarding airport operations and growth. The noise generated by the flights is the first. Part of that particular concern is also the number of flights per day. The second issue is any pollution caused by airport operations. The advocates of the proposal argue that issues at the airport have deteriorated to the point where drastic action is required. The facts do not support this position.

Recommended for you