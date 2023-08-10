On Aug. 28, the citizens of Owls Head will be asked to vote on a proposal that will prohibit any growth or construction at the Knox County Airport unless approved by a town vote. I strongly oppose this proposal and I urge the voters of Owls Head to vote it down. The proposal represents extreme governmental oversight that I believe any of us would object to if it applied to our own property. The mechanism for the proposal is not well thought out and the numerous assumptions regarding how it will work have not been included in the proposal. Finally, there is simply no good reason for imposing this on the airport.
The town has two strong interests regarding airport operations and growth. The noise generated by the flights is the first. Part of that particular concern is also the number of flights per day. The second issue is any pollution caused by airport operations. The advocates of the proposal argue that issues at the airport have deteriorated to the point where drastic action is required. The facts do not support this position.
The most direct reflection of noise problems at the airport is the airport’s noise complaint log. I reviewed this log for the last 12 years and found that over that period there were 36 complaints. Eight of those complaints were from areas not near the airport and nine were from the year 2020; this is less than two per year. The 2020 anomaly is particularly interesting as this was the year of the pandemic. The number of flights dropped, but the complaints went up. It is hard to see this as anything other than increased sensitivity that did not last past 2020. The airport has a noise abatement plan posted on their website. The FAA requires airports to have such a plan. If there was truly a problem with noise, we could invest in sound level monitoring to objectively measure the noise and we could engage with the airport management to rewrite the noise abatement plan.
The number of flights is another factor that impacts the effect of noise on the town. I reviewed the airport logs that represent the number of flights into and out of the airport going back to 1985. I was surprised to see that the number of flights has remained relatively consistent for almost 40 years. On a side note, one of the areas of growth at the airport that seems to cause a great deal of concern is building more hangers, and yet there is no obvious correlation between more hangers and either more noise or more flights.
The other strong interest the town has is in pollution caused by the airport, in particular any contamination of the aquifer. The advocates for this proposal frequently point to a statement that reads, “As is characteristic for the Midcoast region and much of the State of Maine, the airport is located over shallow to bedrock soils associated with an underlying bedrock system.” Careful reading of this statement shows that it does not say that an aquifer has been found, merely that the soils are characteristic of an aquifer. The statement that this is “…characteristic for the Midcoast region and much of the State of Maine…” is also critical. According to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, approximately 70% of Knox County, Maine has shallow to bedrock soil. If we were to use the approach applied to the airport to the rest of Owls Head, this implies that 70% of Owls Head would be defined as a Resource Protection Zone with strict limitations on any construction. The advocates for the proposal also frequently address a single instance of water contamination near the airport from 20 years ago. Absent more recent problems, this does not reflect an urgent need for changes to the management of airport growth.
Airport growth is primarily managed through an “Airport Modernization Plan.” This can be found on the airport’s web site. Although not directly associated with the town’s direct concerns, the advocates for the proposal argue that the development and approval of this plan was not conducted in good faith. Yet, this plan went through a period of community review and comment that resulted in overwhelmingly positive responses. That is not to say that there were not some negative responses, but that the significant majority were positive. Additionally, the plan was voted on at the time by the Airport Public Advisory Committee (APAC). The individual representing Owls Head at the time voted to approve the existing plan. There is no indication of bad faith on the part of the airport management in the development or approval of this plan.
In short, there is no reason for the town to impose these restrictions on the airport. It is important that the town retains a voice in airport growth and operations as these do impact the quality of life here. However, I cannot support the current proposal and I ask that registered voters turn out to the town meeting to vote it down.
David D. White
Owls Head
[Editor's Note: David White is the current chair of the Owls Head Airport Committee. This letter is his personal opinion and does not represent the committee.]