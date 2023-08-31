On Monday, Aug. 28, during the 2023 annual town meeting in Owls Head, 152 registered voters showed up and rejected Article 30, an ordinance amendment designed by opponents of the Knox County Regional Airport to obstruct legitimate and routine improvements at the historic airfield. The vote was 152-79.
Those voting in favor of the ordinance amendment fell far short of the total number of signatures they gathered to place the article on the town warrant as a result of a citizens petition.
Those who spoke in favor of Article 30 accused the town’s Planning Board and the Select Board of refusing to comply with town ordinances and of fear mongering. One speaker, who has has unceasingly railed against the airport for more than 20 years and has demonstrated an ability to spend what appears to be unlimited personal funds to sue the town regarding airport matters, accused the Select Board of lying to the townspeople.
Those who spoke in opposition of the ordinance amendment did so by presenting facts and figures about how Article 30 was antagonistic and unnecessary, and just plain bad law.
Perhaps now that two-thirds of those present at the town meeting have spoken loudly and clearly that we are fed up with the divisiveness and negativity and lawsuits that result in increased costs to the taxpayers of Owls Head and Knox County, those who oppose anything to do with the airport will direct their collective energies toward something that won’t further split the town.