Letters to the Editor

On Monday, Aug. 28, during the 2023 annual town meeting in Owls Head, 152 registered voters showed up and rejected Article 30, an ordinance amendment designed by opponents of the Knox County Regional Airport to obstruct legitimate and routine improvements at the historic airfield. The vote was 152-79.

Those voting in favor of the ordinance amendment fell far short of the total number of signatures they gathered to place the article on the town warrant as a result of a citizens petition.

Recommended for you