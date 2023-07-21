Letters to the Editor

I am writing to respond to the recent Camden Herald editorial, "Appreciate your town employees” concerning employee evaluations. As an employer, I firmly believe that conducting regular employee reviews is crucial to safeguarding and enhancing the performance of both the employee and the employer.

Employee evaluations offer an opportunity for me to assess my employees' performance and gather information on how I can support them in performing their job to the best of their abilities. This may involve providing new software, training, or offering support to prevent burnout. Additionally, these evaluations can serve as a means of supporting an employee's job security, as positive performance reviews can make it challenging to terminate an employee without cause. In my experience when one has sought legal counsel as an employer and as an employee on this subject, the recommended course of action involved the documentation of employee performance and the suggestion for employees to request evaluations.

