I am writing to respond to the recent Camden Herald editorial, "Appreciate your town employees” concerning employee evaluations. As an employer, I firmly believe that conducting regular employee reviews is crucial to safeguarding and enhancing the performance of both the employee and the employer.
Employee evaluations offer an opportunity for me to assess my employees' performance and gather information on how I can support them in performing their job to the best of their abilities. This may involve providing new software, training, or offering support to prevent burnout. Additionally, these evaluations can serve as a means of supporting an employee's job security, as positive performance reviews can make it challenging to terminate an employee without cause. In my experience when one has sought legal counsel as an employer and as an employee on this subject, the recommended course of action involved the documentation of employee performance and the suggestion for employees to request evaluations.
As an employer, it is imperative to me to help my employees achieve a healthy work-life balance and retain them as valuable members of our team. Evaluations are a critical tool in achieving these objectives, as they enable us to identify areas for improvement and provide support where necessary. Furthermore, without documentation of past performance, it becomes difficult to address non-performers.
I am of the opinion that standardized evaluations should not be feared, but rather embraced as an opportunity for employees to showcase their accomplishments throughout the year. In fact, no reputable organization — whether for-profit, non-profit, or government — awards raises without some form of evaluation. Everyone needs constructive feedback on their job performance. The town could also include special recognitions for work above and beyond.
As a taxpayer, I strongly endorse the implementation of performance appraisals. I believe that they are an indispensable tool in ensuring the success of our town and the well-being of our employees.