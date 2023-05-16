Letters to the Editor

The power of six can easily be applied to a situation that many of us are involved in. When one lives in a community such as Camden, one has many opportunities to serve in meaningful ways. I firmly believe volunteering is a worthy way to give back, make improvements, help others and create positivity in areas of need.

Here in Camden, we are looking to vote for two Select Board members on June 13. Technically there are four new people running and one looking for re-election having already served for six years. We have some very good choices and making a decision is our very own responsibility. We get to vote!

