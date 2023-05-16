The power of six can easily be applied to a situation that many of us are involved in. When one lives in a community such as Camden, one has many opportunities to serve in meaningful ways. I firmly believe volunteering is a worthy way to give back, make improvements, help others and create positivity in areas of need.
Here in Camden, we are looking to vote for two Select Board members on June 13. Technically there are four new people running and one looking for re-election having already served for six years. We have some very good choices and making a decision is our very own responsibility. We get to vote!
There is real opportunity here for us to make some significant changes to OUR Select Board. Six years of serving is honorable and enough. Call it term limits though Camden does not have that requirement. I for one, have been intimidated and treated rudely when I got the courage to stand up in public at Select Board meetings in the last three years. There has been an attitude of annoyance and impatience by some on this particular Select Board. These people are supposed to hear us out and represent us. I have never in my 45 years of living in this area witnessed a board with such an unfriendly attitude.
Six years is enough! Bob Falciani is stepping down; Alison McKellar has now served six years and Marc Ratner, who is running once again, has also served six years. Perhaps this might help in making your decision for change. How great is it to have choices and people willing to serve?