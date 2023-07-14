Kudos to the Herald team on its editorial re: "The Future of the New England Town Meeting" (7/7/23).
I think you guys hit the nail on the head when you asked, "the question is whether this higher turnout of voters [with secret ballots] was as informed on the issues as the small number that still comes out for town meetings."
The answer, of course, is "No."
Higher turnout and citizen participation is a good thing, but our town has been left to vote on things for the most part with very little knowledge of most of the matters at hand. We live in the information age, yet we are usually scant on details.
The pandemic "moved our cheese" and we aren't going back. Just like remote work is here to stay, the secret ballot format and absentee voting promotes more citizen participation and acknowledges the reality that most people are trying their best just to manage their own lives. Like the Herald said, the advantages of the secret ballot are "real and meaningful."
Knowing this, going forward it's essential for us to do away with the "Select Board Voted" language at the bottom of every article on our ballots. About 10 out of 10 residents believe this means the Select Board is endorsing what's on the ballot and urging a "yes" vote. It's misleading and is railroading our small-town democratic process.
Hand-in-hand with that, I sincerely hope that some small portion of the larger budget we all just approved — we overwhelmingly voted to approve the Select Board's recommended budget vs. the Budget Committee's smaller one — will be used to invest in modernizing how our town government communicates with and engages with residents.
Even things as simple as monthly email newsletters, blogs on the town website that explain issues in greater detail (and in plain English) and building community message boards will go a long way towards empowering everyone in our community to have a more open dialogue with our elected officials and other leaders and make more informed decisions going forward.
Transparency, education, and increased participation are all good things — but we have to make our voices heard and ask for them from our leaders. Otherwise, we'll remain in the dark on important matters that affect every resident of Camden.