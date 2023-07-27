Thanks to Owls Head Transfer Station By Alice Dashiell Jul 27, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thanks to Owls Head Transfer StationWe would like to thank the OHSTT Solid Waste Corp. for scheduling the First Annual Hazardous Waste Event on July 15, 2023, in Thomaston.It was very well-organized and filled an important need.Thanks to all who participated.Alice DashiellThomaston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Political Cartoon Midcoast's Newest Game Illustrated by Dan Kirchoff 6 hrs ago Local Events Digital Edition Courier-Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists