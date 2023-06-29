Thanks for a successful sale

On behalf of the Friends of Rockland Public Library (FRPL) I would like to thank the many people who contributed to the success of our most recent Rockland Public Library Plant and Bake Sale, held on June 10.
This year was a record breaker: we raised over $5700 at this event while still keeping the price of plants in the affordable range!
I wish to thank the many tireless FRPL board members and volunteers who took on many roles to make this day a success: volunteers sorted donated books (we sold gardening and cook books at this sale); dug, divided, repotted and nurtured plants; baked cookies and other goodies; helped set up the sale, and worked the day of the event. I don’t usually mention names, as pulling off an event like this requires many hands. But the FRPL Plant Sale just would not have happened if it weren’t for the leadership and coordinating skills of Deb Schilder. She happily agreed to be co-chair with me, and I have to say, this was the most well-run sale we’ve ever had.
Thanks go out to the many gardeners who donated plants to the plant sale. We are so lucky to have so many generous gardeners in our community (and surrounding communities — as far away as Waldoboro!). Thanks goes to the botanical friends at Vose Library in Union and the Rockport Garden Club. Did you notice the amazing selection of annuals we had at the sale? Barley Joe’s was incredibly generous in their donations, as were Plants Unlimited, Green Thumb and Moose Crossing. Thank you to the FRPL Board for contributing gift cards for our raffle. Thank you to Arctic Tern and Kim Bernard for your donations. And lastly, thank you Mother Nature. What a glorious day we had! Not too hot, and one of the few days that have not been rainy.
We have a book sale coming up: September 8 and 9 at the Flanagan Center. Book donations are welcome! And don’t forget, our used bookstore, The Book Stop, is always a great place to visit! New stock on a regular basis. Pop on in!